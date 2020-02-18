In a long, contemplative meeting Monday evening, the Enterprise School District’s Facilities Committee decided on its final recommendations to the school board for needed repairs and improvements to school buildings and grounds.
“I thought we made some good, but difficult decisions,” committee member Tim Melville said. “They are all things that need to happen.”
Those decisions included providing the school with a much–needed new roof, doing a thorough removal of asbestos throughout the buildings, replacing the single-pane windows with gas-filled double-panes throughout the high school and junior high school buildings and providing a covered play area on the elementary school grounds. Security measures would include adding entry vestibules in the junior and senior high schools and the addition of a buzz-in door at the elementary school.
The budget-conscious committee rejected the ideas of adding cooling capacity to an upgraded and repaired HVAC system, reaching a consensus that if the school buildings had a new insulated roof and new double pane windows, they would remain in a comfortable temperature range without the additional cost of installing AC.
“I’ve put three kids through the school system here,” Kannon Miller said,” and I don’t remember room temperature being a conversation or a complaint out of any of them."
The committee also balked at the Wenaha consultant’s estimate of $250,000 for an upgraded irrigation system for the football field.
“On my farm, I could install a state-of-the art irrigation system that would cover 200 acres, not just 2 acres,” Tim Melville said.
He noted that the failing irrigation pump could be replaced with a much more economical model at a cost of around $30,000.
Handicapped accessibility to all floors of the junior and senior high school remained among the top priorities. They include an elevator in the high school, improved ramp access in the junior high school and ADA-compliant restrooms and entries to all buildings.
“If you don’t fix everything now, you are setting yourself up for a lawsuit,” Wenaha consultant Scott Rogers said.
The committee will present its recommendations, along with what will be an updated estimate of repairs and renovations to the school board at the April 6 board meeting.
The tally of the committee's choices, most of which were middle-of-the-road-level repairs was about $9.74 million, including $1.3 million for the roof and $1 million for new windows in the high school and junior high. But the total estimate will likely be somewhat lower when the final figures are presented to the board. The costs of repairs and upgrades should also be offset by a $4 million dollar Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program (OSCIM) grant.
The decision on which repairs and improvements to make, and what the final cost estimate will be is up to the school board. The Facilities Committee and Wenaha will present their recommendations to the board at the April 6 meeting. The board will be looking for community input in May and June. It will likely be July before the board makes a final decision on the specific extent and costs of the work. Then the board will make a resolution for a bond measure that would appear on the November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.