The Enterprise Seventh Day Adventist Church will host Roar VBS, a summer event for children, ages 5 to 12, June 24-28. The day camp runs from 9-11:30 a.m. each day.
At Roar, young people will discover that God is good, even when life gets wild. Kids will participate in Bible-learning activities, learn and sing songs, play team-work-building games, and make their own treats.
The experience includes one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, and testing out Sciency-Fun Gizmos that they can take home with them. Each day will conclude with a Safari Celebration that will involve the participants in living what they have learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:05 each day.
For more information, call 541-426-8339 or register online at https://vbspro.events/p/enterpriseda
