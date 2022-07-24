Students

Fifteen Enterprise High School FCCLA students attended the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego from June 28-July 5. More than 7,100 students, advisers and guests attended this year’s conference.

It was a week of leadership sessions, exhibitors and presenters, competitions, networking and special events. While in San Diego, the students were also able to visit Coronado Beach, Belmont Park, SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, USS Midway, a Padres and Mariners baseball game, Seaport Village and viewed the Independence Day fireworks over San Diego Bay.

