Fifteen Enterprise High School FCCLA students attended the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego from June 28-July 5. More than 7,100 students, advisers and guests attended this year’s conference.
It was a week of leadership sessions, exhibitors and presenters, competitions, networking and special events. While in San Diego, the students were also able to visit Coronado Beach, Belmont Park, SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, USS Midway, a Padres and Mariners baseball game, Seaport Village and viewed the Independence Day fireworks over San Diego Bay.
All 15 students qualified to judge or compete in a STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) event after initially competing and qualifying at the FCCLA State Leadership Conference in March. The students were accompanied by Tamarah Duncan, Enterprise FCCLA adviser, and Jessie Cunningham, Enterprise FCCLA parent. All competitors earned a gold or silver medal, and five students earned the honor of walking across the stage as a national top-10 qualifier.
After much hard work throughout the school year, the National Conference was a great way to finalize the 2021-22 year. Results for the STAR events were:
Codi Cunningham competed in Level 2 “Professional Presentation” with a PowerPoint presentation regarding the importance of farming/ranching. She earned a gold medal and the honor of standing on the podium and receiving a plaque for a third-place finish overall.
Chase Duncan and Roan Flynn competed in Level 3 “Focus on Children” by organizing and facilitating a fifth and sixth grade basketball camp at Enterprise High School. They earned a gold medal and a top-10 placement overall.
Alona and Lydia Yost competed in Level 3 “Chapter Service Project Portfolio” by coordinating the sixth grade talent show at Enterprise Elementary. They earned a gold medal and a top-10 placement overall.
Tessa Duncan competed in Level 2 “National Programs in Action” with a student body project that focused on teaching the Enterprise third grade class about healthy habits. She earned a gold medal.
Rosie Movich-Fields and Jada Gray competed in Level 3 “National Programs in Action” with a community service project to raise funds and awareness for those in need of prosthetics. They earned a silver medal.
Ashlynn Greer competed in Level 3 “National Programs in Action” with a Community Service project to raise funds and awareness for the Ronald McDonald House. She earned a silver medal.
Maddie Nordtvedt competed in Level 3 “Repurpose & Redesign” with a ball gown that she designed and created using grocery bags and second-hand items. Nordtvedt went through a selection process, and she was ultimately chosen to be one of 20 students who modeled their creations during the FCCLA Style Show. She modeled her creation beautifully, and she earned a silver medal during competition.
Joseph Fish competed in Level 3 “Professional Presentation” with a PowerPoint presentation regarding mental health first aid. He earned a silver medal.
Maddy Cudmore and Jessi Journigan competed in Level 2 “Chapter Service Project Display” by coordinating a project to raise money for the Enterprise Junior High basketball programs. They earned a silver medal.
Andrew Nordtvedt competed in Level 2 “Chapter Service Project Portfolio” with his efforts to find donors and create banners to honor the Enterprise Cross Country and Track accomplishments, which will now hang on the walls of Quinn Court. He earned a silver medal.
Shayna Wilkie was a student judge at the National Conference. She spent one full day judging Level 3 and 4 “Repurpose & Redesign” projects.
