Wallowa Valley baseball player Christopher Nobles smacks one in the batting cage on the pavilion in the Joseph Charter School gym. The Enterprise City Council recently approved donating to the Wallowa Valley Little League to add batting cages. They may have enough money to add cages in Joseph and Wallowa, too.
ENTERPRISE — A sizable contribution is being made by the city of Enterprise for improvements to the city’s Little League baseball field, according to an action approved by the Enterprise City Council on Monday, Aug. 14.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Donnie Rynearson provided the council with a copy of the Wallowa Valley Little League budget and drawings of the proposed indoor batting cages, which are to be placed at the baseball field in Enterprise.
Rynearson said that the reason for needing another indoor area for practice is that approximately 350 kids sign up for the baseball/softball programs, making 28-30 teams in the county. He said that having one indoor facility does not suffice when so many teams need to practice, especially during bad weather.
He also said that this building can be used for other practices, such as flag football, outside of baseball season, making it a multiuse facility.
Rynearson said there was about $15,000 in Little League funds currently available. Council President Jeffrey Yanke suggested awarding the project $21,900 for the purchase of the building. Rynearson said that he did not anticipate receiving that much money from the city, but with that contribution, he would have enough money left to look at a potential indoor facilities in Joseph and/or Wallowa.
Police Chief Kevin McQuead suggested a requirement for security lights and possible cameras, due to recent vandalism.
Councilor David Elliott moved to donate the money from the Motel Tax Opportunity Funds to Wallowa Valley Little League for the baseball project with the stipulation that a portion of those funds will go towards an exterior security light and cameras for the building and property. The council approved the motion.
Police contract
In another matter, the council heard an update from city Administrator Lacey McQuead on the Police Department collective bargaining agreement. She provided the council with a copy of the final draft document and Councilor Elliott shared his concern for the wages over the next three years, specifically the $1 per-hour raise in addition to the 5% cost-of-living adjustment.
Administrator McQuead said that the $1 raise and the COLA were approved within the parameters set by the council. She said the council originally agreed to the $1 raise in year one, and in year two, due to the wage comparisons across the state.
Elliott disagreed. The remaining councilors in attendance recalled the parameters, which included approving a $1 raise in year one and year two, in addition to the 5% COLA over the next three years.
Elliott said he was concerned for financial sustainability due to the wage increases. Yanke made a motion to ratify the agreement for the Police Department, effective July 2023-June 2026. The motion was passed.
Other business
In other matters, councilors:
• Heard a report from the Police Department in which Chief McQuead shared the “For the Record” sheet from the Wallowa County Chieftain, noting the number of stops made during Chief Joseph Days weekend. McQuead said that all tickets given were to individuals exceeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone. The council thanked the department for its efforts.
• Heard a report from Library Director Liz Cedarbrook, who said that 191 children and 20 teenagers participated in the Summer Reading Program. In all, 20,571 pages were read throughout the summer.
• Heard from Spencer Shelton, Public Works Department foreman, who gave a presentation on the changes that are required for the Sewer Department in the coming year, knowing that the county dump can no longer accept the biosolids from the plant. The first step is completing a new biosolids management plan, followed by a discussion of financing options for the equipment, and finding a location to land apply the biosolids. Further updates will be given at the meeting in September.
• Approved a resolution for a capital expenditure of $9,781.71 for a wastewater treatment plant blower plus an additional unspecified amount for shipping and installation.
• Approved event permits and street closures for the Main Street Show and Shine for Aug. 18-19, for the Juniper Jam on Sept. 2 and for Hells Canyon Mule Days for Sept. 8-9.
• Approved an engagement letter received from Teresa Hanford of the accounting firm Hanford and Associates. The city had budgeted $16,000 for auditing services. The letter indicated the cost will not exceed $14,000.
• Scheduled the next council meeting for Sept. 11.
