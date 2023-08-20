EntCncl.jpg

Wallowa Valley baseball player Christopher Nobles smacks one in the batting cage on the pavilion in the Joseph Charter School gym. The Enterprise City Council recently approved donating to the Wallowa Valley Little League to add batting cages. They may have enough money to add cages in Joseph and Wallowa, too.

 Steve Tool/Wallowa County Chieftain File Photo

ENTERPRISE — A sizable contribution is being made by the city of Enterprise for improvements to the city’s Little League baseball field, according to an action approved by the Enterprise City Council on Monday, Aug. 14.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, Donnie Rynearson provided the council with a copy of the Wallowa Valley Little League budget and drawings of the proposed indoor batting cages, which are to be placed at the baseball field in Enterprise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.