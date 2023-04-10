FireTruck.jpg

A flag hangs from an Enterprise Fire Department truck outside City Hall to remember 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The department’s rolling stock will be adding another truck, thanks to a grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — A new wildland brush truck is being built for the Enterprise Fire Department under part of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s $25 million Engine Program, according to a press release Tuesday, April 4.

Across Oregon, 76 local firefighting agencies were selected to receive one of three types of vehicles to boost firefighting capabilities.

