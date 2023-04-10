A flag hangs from an Enterprise Fire Department truck outside City Hall to remember 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The department’s rolling stock will be adding another truck, thanks to a grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
ENTERPRISE — A new wildland brush truck is being built for the Enterprise Fire Department under part of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s $25 million Engine Program, according to a press release Tuesday, April 4.
Across Oregon, 76 local firefighting agencies were selected to receive one of three types of vehicles to boost firefighting capabilities.
The Enterprise truck, which will be valued at about $200,000, will be a type 6 truck largely intended for fighting fires in wildlands, Fire Chief Paul Karvoski said Monday, April 10.
The chief said the truck will be built by Skeeter Brush Trucks in Hillsboro, Texas, this year and when completed, late this year or early next, will be delivered to the city free of charge.
“This doesn’t cost us a nickel … it’s our truck to use as we see fit,” Karvoski said.
The addition brings the Enterprise Fire Department fleet back up to six trucks, with the new one replacing one lost a couple of years ago.
“We really needed this type 6,” Karvoski said. “We burned up our other one two years ago.”
The press release said the $25 million program Engine Program is a part of the agency’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, launched in 2021. The initiative is part of a multipronged approach to prepare, prevent, and respond to wildfires. The goal of Response Ready Oregon is to attack fires while they are small and keep them away from communities.
The program’s funding was made possible through Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill passed in 2021.
“It gets more trucks out throughout the state of Oregon,” Karvoski said.
The chief also said the new truck — like its others — can be used to assist firefighting agencies throughout the county. Mutual aid agreements exist with all municipal firefighting agencies in the county, as well as the U.S. Forest Service, the Oregon Department of Forestry and Wallowa County’s Department of Emergency Services, of which Karvoski is the director.
He said the latest round of Fire Marshal grants was just the first of what will be three rounds. He is not sure if more such grants will be coming to Wallowa County.
Local fire agencies were eligible to apply for the Fire Marshal’s grants, according to the press release. A selection committee comprised of members from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association and Oregon State Fire Fighters Council reviewed applications.
Applicants were selected based on four principles:
• Assuring statewide distribution and allocation based on local initial attack, regional mutual aid and conflagration needs.
• Necessary infrastructure to maintain and protect the apparatus long-term.
• Recent apparatus awards from the Legislature and other legislative funding sources such as wildland-urban interface and omnibus legislation.
• The capacity to staff newly awarded apparatus.
“This investment in the Oregon fire service is critical as the state modernizes equipment and increases firefighting capacity to respond to incidents in our communities,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Over the last three decades, more communities have been impacted by wildfire. This investment is a major step forward in achieving our mission to protect people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials.”
