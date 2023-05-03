ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman was charged Saturday, April 29, with 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and taken to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton where she is being held on a bond of $100,000.
Kindra Dawn Peterson, 37, is accused of either duplicating or disseminating electronic images of child pornography, according to Rebecca Frolander, Wallowa County district attorney. Frolander could not be more specific because the charges were determined before a grand jury.
“This started as a tip that came through (Oregon’s) Internet Crimes Against Children unit,” she said.
That state agency gets tips from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she said.
The grand jury indictment handed down April 25 in Wallowa County Circuit Court will be prosecuted by Elijah Michalowski, a senior assistant attorney general and special deputy district attorney for Wallowa County.
Frolander said she was asked if she wanted to prosecute the case or if she would prefer that Michalowski do it and she turned it over to Michalowski.
Peterson’s next appearance will be a plea hearing scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in Wallowa County Circuit Court. Frolander said that schedule could change.
Frolander said the maximum penalty for Class B felonies is 10 years in prison each, though it is unlikely Peterson will be sentenced to 10 years for each felony. It is likely, Frolander said, that Peterson will be required to report as a sex offender upon release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.