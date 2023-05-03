ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman was charged Saturday, April 29, with 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and taken to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton where she is being held on a bond of $100,000.

Kindra Dawn Peterson, 37, is accused of either duplicating or disseminating electronic images of child pornography, according to Rebecca Frolander, Wallowa County district attorney. Frolander could not be more specific because the charges were determined before a grand jury.

