ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman is facing multiple charges of criminal mistreatment and identity theft involving her father, who died in December 2018.
Betsy Jo Ann Lathrop, 53, is charged with 20 counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree, a Class C felony, alleged to have taken place between Nov. 21, 2014, and July 8, 2016, in violation of her legal duty to provide care for an elderly person, her father, Robert “Wayne” Lathrop.
According to court records, the specifics of the 20 counts include payment of Wayne Lathrop’s VFW bar tab, the purchase and installation of new flooring in Betsy Lathrop’s home in Lostine, the purchase of a Lexus, the purchase of a truck for Betsy Lathrop’s daughter and cash withdrawn and/or checks to Betsy Lathrop.
Lathrop also is accused of eight counts of identity theft — also a Class C felony — on various dates between October and December 2016 when she allegedly wrote checks using her father’s identification, according to court records.
Class C felonies can be punished with up to five years in prison, according to District Attorney Rebecca Frolander. However, she said, defendants rarely get the maximum sentence for a variety of reasons.
An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 20. After Lathrop was arrested, she was released on a bail of $50,000 the following day.
On Aug. 21, Frolander filed a motion to disqualify Judge Wes Williams from trying the case. The motion was granted and signed by Williams.
Frolander said Monday, Sept. 21, her office has referred the case to Victoria Roe, a senior assistant attorney general and elder abuse resource prosecutor with the Oregon Department of Justice. Frolander said the referral was because that is often the case in complex legal matters that require extensive investigations that local law enforcement has neither the time or expertise to handle.
Roe agreed, saying her office has two investigators available to assist local law enforcement in the matter.
She said the extensive investigation and other factors are likely to delay the case coming to court sometime next year.
Lathrop was arraigned by telephone Sept. 2, the circumstances allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions. On Sept. 4, Lathrop was assigned a public defender.
Judge Thomas B. Powers is scheduled to preside at the plea hearing, although that was not certain Monday, Sept. 21, according to Cassandra Burns, a court clerk, who said a visiting judge could take Powers’ place.
Lathrop has an Oct. 28 hearing in Wallowa County District Court to change her plea.
Attempts to reach Lathrop were unsuccessful as all phone numbers listed for her were disconnected. Her public defender also did not return a call seeking comment on Sept. 21.
