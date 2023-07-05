ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman who was charged in April with 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree is now scheduled to enter a plea to the charges next month.
During a court appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the attorney for Kindra Dawn Peterston, 37, requested an extension before entering a plea in the case.
Her attorney, James Schaeffer, told the court that he and prosecutor Elijah Michalowski are examining additional information in the case.
“We are in the process of continuing to provide additional discovery," Schaeffer said. "The information is still to be reviewed. All of it is fairly critical. Today, my position is to request additional time to enter a plea."
Discovery is the legal process in which prosecutors must provide the defense with copies of materials and evidence that prosecutors plan to use during trial.
Michalowski, a senior assistant attorney general, is handling the case at the request of Wallowa County Attorney Rebecca Frolander.
Prosecutors agreed to the extension, which was granted by the court.
The court also agreed with two requests by Peterson's attorney to modify the terms of her release agreement.
A condition of Peterson’s release barred her from accessing the internet or any device that could potentially connect to the internet.
Peterson requested she be allowed access to a computer under the supervision of another adult so she can update her resume to find employment with additional hours. She currently works at a local restaurant.
The court granted the request on the condition Peterson is supervised while she has access to a computer by a third-party adult.
Peterson also requested she be allowed to attend Chief Joseph Days and the Wallowa County Fair this summer.
The court granted the request on the condition she be accompanied to both events by a third-party adult and that the court is informed of who the adult supervising Peterson will be prior to the event.
A friend of Peterson's was present at the hearing and agreed to oversee Peterson at both events this summer.
An indictment handed down in April 2023 by a grand jury charges that on June 5, 2022, Peterson duplicated, published, disseminated, exchanged and displayed 10 separate visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Peterson's next plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
