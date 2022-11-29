Princess Deidre Schreiber.jpeg

Deidre Schreiber

PENDLETON — A 21-year-old graduate of Enterprise High School was introduced Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of the 2023 court of the 113th Pendleton Round-Up, according to a press release.

Princess Deidre Schreiber of Enterprise is the daughter of Debi and Charlie Warnock. Deidre graduated from Enterprise High School in 2019, where she was active in FFA, 4-H, varsity cheer and dance, as well as the National Honors Society. After graduating from high school, Deidre served as the 2019-20 Oregon FFA state secretary, traveling to over 120 FFA chapter events, clocking more than 3,000 hours of facilitation about leadership development and agriculture as well as traveling internationally to learn about agriculture.

