PENDLETON — A 21-year-old graduate of Enterprise High School was introduced Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of the 2023 court of the 113th Pendleton Round-Up, according to a press release.
Princess Deidre Schreiber of Enterprise is the daughter of Debi and Charlie Warnock. Deidre graduated from Enterprise High School in 2019, where she was active in FFA, 4-H, varsity cheer and dance, as well as the National Honors Society. After graduating from high school, Deidre served as the 2019-20 Oregon FFA state secretary, traveling to over 120 FFA chapter events, clocking more than 3,000 hours of facilitation about leadership development and agriculture as well as traveling internationally to learn about agriculture.
She is currently a student in the Oregon State University agriculture and natural resources program at Eastern Oregon University studying agricultural science, where she plans to later earn her master’s degree in business administration. In college, Deidre is the student director of the agriculture and natural resources program, a member of the EOU Board of Trustees and president of the EOU Ag Club.
Deidre’s horse journey began at age 5, when she began taking lessons from local brand inspector Jim Stilson. She got her first horse at age 7 from past Pendleton Round-Up Queen Kylie Willis. The rest was history as Deidre competed in 4-H and ranch riding competitions, serving as a 2017 Elgin Stampede princess and later as Chief Joseph Days Queen in 2018.
She said she is “excited to be part of the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Court to promote, honor and advocate for the agricultural industry and the Western way of life.”
Schreiber will serve as princess in the court led by Queen Cloe Davis of Adams, the 20-year-old daughter of Berk and Cindy Davis; alongside Princess Sydney Dodge of Pendleton, the 18-year-old daughter of Chad and Jody Dodge; Princess McKenzie Penninger of Pendleton, the 19-year-old daughter of Shawn and Christy Penninger; and Princess Emily Skramstad of Umapine, the 21-year-old daughter of Scott and Kelly Skramstad.
Each court member will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.
The Pendleton Round-Up began in 1910 as an exhibition of the frontier lifestyle and will celebrate its 113th year Sept. 13-16. The event attracts well over 80,000 attendees from all over the country and internationally. It raises money for local charities and a growing scholarship program. The Pendleton Round-Up is an eight-time recipient of the Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year from the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, including a run of five consecutive years from 2015-19.
