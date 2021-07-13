The Mentor Match Teen Entrepreneur Program is 10 years old. The important milestone was celebrated in May with a small ceremony at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church, honoring the participants of this year’s Mentor Match Teen Entrepreneur Program. There were six Wallowa County juniors and seniors who participated in the program.
Stacy Green, the program’s adviser, said the program is a way to encourage teens to think about entrepreneurship opportunities. It began at a time when many teens were leaving the county to pursue other opportunities in other parts of the state and not returning to Wallowa County bringing with them the skills they had acquired. She said she saw this happening in the early 2000s as many teens left to pursue careers in education. She saw the program “as a way to get more teens interested in entrepreneurship and the skills business owners need to grow,” she said.
“We were losing the best and the brightest to other states and communities,” she said.
She conceived of the program to introduce teens to career fields in business such as accounting, sales and entrepreneurship.
Program’s purpose
The program introduces teens to the nuances of being an entrepreneur as they learn about marketing, pricing a product, time management, customer service, public relations and more.
According to a press release supplied by Green, Bayden Menton, an incoming senior at Joseph Charter School, earned the award for Top Producer for his business Old School Cutting Boards, which earned more than $6,000 in revenue. Menton produces cutting boards from the scrap wood taken from the old gym floor of the school after the fire in January 2020. The boards initially sold for $75 apiece. However, after it was pointed out to Menton by fellow participants, Trace Evans and Zoey Leith, that what he was really selling were memories of the school (i.e., state sports championships, school dances, etc.), and looking at the cost comparison of class rings and lettermen’s jackets, it was decided to raise the price to $250.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be taken into account when pricing your product, he said.
The program draws teens from the Joseph Charter School, Wallowa High School, Enterprise High School, alternative education and homeschooled students. Green estimates that over the past decade, approximately nine to 10 students participate each year. Some are repeats, participating in their junior and senior years. The nine-month program begins in September, when teens are challenged with the task of coming up with the idea for a business and proceeding with starting their business.
“The long-term goal (of the program) is for our teens to come back with skills needed in our community,” said Green.
Out-migration, where young people leave the community they grew up in for opportunities in education or work, and do not return to their communities of origin, is a huge issue all across the country, she said. Companies here are desperate for certain skills if they are to thrive and survive, she said.
Green speaks passionately about the student entrepreneurs she has mentored over the years — teen entrepreneurs such as Leith, who just graduated from Joseph Charter School and was given the award Most Likely to Be An Entrepreneur for the second year in a row. She was the first to launch her business, called EZ 123 Kitchen. Leith had a marketing plan and financial records showing how she earned revenue totaling more than $1,300. Or incoming Enterprise senior Alona Yost, who started an animal care business called Alona’s Perfect Pet Sitting taking care of dogs, cats and other animals. When the business took off, she began including child care and was in high demand from busy parents who needed quality childcare.
Lessons learned
Starting and running one’s own business is not easy, and it comes with unseen and unexpected pitfalls. Leith, for example, had to learn how to manage the sometimes-conflicting pressures of schoolwork, outside work, social obligations, extracurricular activities and family responsibilities. She learned the importance of managing one’s times through lessons on goal-setting and prioritizing and was able to manage her time in order to run her business and still find time for other things.
Katrina Haines, an Enterprise graduate who started KH Custom Designs, an art business making custom stickers, learned the importance of marketing.
“I learned getting the word out about your business is key,” she said.
Another lesson the teens had to learn was how to fail. Aubrina Melville started Laundry Lambs as a junior at Enterprise High School. The endeavor, making all-natural wool dryer balls, was time-consuming and not as profitable as she had hoped. By her senior year she had started 292 Lamb Co., selling high-quality ewes and saw a tenfold increase in her profits.
“It’s OK to fail. Failure is often the best way to learn how to move forward,” she said.
The program features speakers and trips touring businesses started by entrepreneurs.
“Mentoring comes from a variety of those who went to college and entered the work force to young, crazy entrepreneurs who were millionaires by their 25th birthdays because they took enormous risks,” Green said.
She mentioned a VIP trip the group took to Microsoft where they saw innovations few have seen.
“We have seen things only 300 people in the world have seen,” she said.
The group also took a trip to New York City and met with Tyler Hays, owner of M. Crow in Lostine and entrepreneur furniture craftsman.
Green estimated that approximately 25% of the participants in the program have returned to Wallowa County, bringing their skills with them, and 10% have continued in pursuit of entrepreneurship roles.
Success stories
Green said the program features businesspeople who speak to the teens, many of whom “are desperate for anyone with an accounting background,” she said.
Another project Green mentioned, one started during the first year of the program, was Blue Mountain Boys Recycling. It was a curbside pickup service for household recycling. Five boys started the business, and when three graduated after the first year, the two returning juniors, Marcus Lynn and Erich Roepke, ran the business their senior year. Roepke continued the business in college, renaming it Intrepid Recycling and focused on scrap metal from farms and ranches. Today, Erich makes his living as a social media adventure entrepreneur, traveling around the world documenting environmental concerns through social media. Lynn started his career at the local Bank of Eastern Oregon branch, and is currently the new accounts manager. In his free time, he coaches several youth sports teams.
Matt Perren, who created the idea for Blue Mountain Boys Recycling, returned to the county after receiving his accounting degree from Eastern Oregon University. He is currently the controller at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and received his MBA in June.
Funding for the initial three years of the Mentor Match Teen Entrepreneur Program came from the Oregon Community Foundation. The program is now funded and housed through Building Healthy Families.
Asked if there was one thing she would like people to know about the program, Green reflected for a moment and then said, “We underestimate our teens and how capable they are, and we also underestimate how many teens want to come back and make this their home. By showing them different options, many have found a pathway back here and we are benefitting not just from their professional skills, but from their involvement in the community.”
For more information on the Mentor Match Teen Entrepreneur Program, including when the next program starts, contact Green at 541-398-2314.
