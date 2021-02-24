ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Elks Lodge No. 1829 recently held its 2020/21 Most Valuable Student Competition, and selected Trace Evans and Kasey Duncan, of Enterprise High School, as their 2021 Most Valuable Student Scholars, according to a press release.
Each student receives a $1,200 scholarship from the lodge to use next fall for college.
Placing second, and receiving $800 each are David Salim and Claire Farwell, also of Enterprise High School.
All four students advanced to the Elks Northeast District Judging on Jan. 4, where first place receives $1,800, second place receives $1,600 and third place receives $1,400. Evans placed second in the boys competition for our district, receiving an additional $1,600. His application was to advance to the state competition Feb. 13, in Newport, because while the 14 first-place district winners automatically advance to the Grand Lodge Scholarship contest, Oregon also is allowed to send an additional three applications to the Grand Lodge competition, so all second-place district winners are advanced to the state level for further judging as well. If they advance to the Grand Lodge level, they will join 486 other scholarship winners across the country for a chance to earn a $50,000 scholarship for four years.
Evans is the son of Teah Jones and Todd Evans, and plans to attend St. Mary’s College, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to major in history education or prelaw. He plans to wrestle collegiately for St. Mary’s.
Duncan is the daughter of Rob and Tamarah Duncan, and plans to attend the University of Idaho, and major in architecture and interior design.
Farwell is the daughter of Troy and Lisa Farwell and plans to attend either Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, or Washington State University in Pullman, and major in mathematics education.
Salim is the son of Sarah Jackman, and plans to attend the University of Idaho and major in electrical engineering and music.
Last year, the Elks National Foundation provided more than $3.65 million in college scholarships to graduating seniors. This year’s amount will be similar, but as yet, is not known. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is second only to the federal government in scholarships awarded to seniors in high school.
