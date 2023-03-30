Students from the Wallowa County Alternative School plant pinwheels in April 2022 for Child Abuse Prevention Month on the grounds of the Wallowa County Courthouse under the supervision of teacher Ron Pickens, left, and Court-Appointed Special Advocate Director Erin Taggard. Taggard said the pinwheels represent the “innocence that children should have and our hope that they will have a happy, healthy future.” Plans are to plant the pinwheels for this April, as well.
ENTERPRISE — The pinwheels evident in gardens and vases and accompanying posters and coloring pages in Wallowa and Baker counties will be to recognize National Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, according to a press release.
The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention.
Building Healthy Families, a local nonprofit organization that offers family education and support, has partnered with Helping Hearts Child Advocacy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates to coordinate the annual awareness/prevention campaign.
In addition to the display of pinwheels, Building Healthy Families will offer a virtual presentation of Darkness to Light’s "Stewards of Children," a child sexual abuse awareness training. The training will take place on April 25, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Registration is required. Call Building Healthy Families at 541-426-9411 for more information.
Rebecca Bender, a national trainer, author and survivor based in Oregon, will be presenting “Not In Our Town: Changing Our Community’s Perception on Human Trafficking." There will be two opportunities to hear Bender.
The first will be Thursday, April 13, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise, for professional and service providers. This training will present information on how to properly identify and respond to child victims of these abuses.
Bender also will offer a community-awareness presentation of “Not in Wallowa County” for students (recommended for seventh through 12th grade) and adults to learn to recognize, intervene and prevent human trafficking in Wallowa County. This community event will be held on Thursday, April 13 at Enterprise High School, 201 SE Fourth St.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a light dinner served in the cafeteria. At 5:30 p.m., parents can check in their children for child-friendly activities and supervision in the little gym during the event. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.