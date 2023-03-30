pinwheels.jpg

Students from the Wallowa County Alternative School plant pinwheels in April 2022 for Child Abuse Prevention Month on the grounds of the Wallowa County Courthouse under the supervision of teacher Ron Pickens, left, and Court-Appointed Special Advocate Director Erin Taggard. Taggard said the pinwheels represent the “innocence that children should have and our hope that they will have a happy, healthy future.” Plans are to plant the pinwheels for this April, as well.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — The pinwheels evident in gardens and vases and accompanying posters and coloring pages in Wallowa and Baker counties will be to recognize National Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, according to a press release.

The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention.

