ENTERPRISE — When it comes to staying healthy during the holidays, both physically and mentally, the smart call is to set reasonable expectations and not get caught up in material things.
That’s the word from Wallowa County mental-health experts consulted by the Chieftain.
The holidays are supposed to be, in the words of the song, “the happiest time of the year.” But those expectations can backfire.
“Oftentimes, people have financial pressure during the holidays that can add to stress,” said Kristen Ruckdashel, clinical social work associate at Winding Waters Community Health Center. “If we change our expectations and focus on the nice things about the holidays, the lights, the feeling of camaraderie and kinship of family, then we’re going to enjoy our time together more.”
For example, Ruckdashel said, her family keeps stress away by watching funny cat videos or by playing card and board games. Sometimes, she said, it helps to keep the conversation light and to make a choice to set aside differences among family members.
Chantay Jett, the executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, offered additional perspective about managing expectations during the holidays.
“During the holidays we tend to get ahead of ourselves, and we think about all of the things that could be, and we worry and anticipate, and especially when we’re getting together with family, it can be difficult,” Jett said. “We put these narratives in our head about how it’s going to be, when instead we should try and put on more of a neutral mindset, just being in the moment and not having expectations.”
Ruckdashel added that it’s important to acknowledge your feelings: “Pay attention to them. It’s important to recognize that it’s very normal to experience sadness and grief over the holidays. It’s OK to allow yourself to express those feelings and cry about it if needed. Just recognize it’s OK to feel that way.”
She also said that it’s important to focus on self-care during the holidays. Don’t abandon healthy habits, such as exercise. Indulge in holiday treats, but don’t go overboard. Stick to a routine, if possible. Going for a walk or doing deep-breathing exercises can help, she said.
Resources are available in the community for people seeking help, both Jett and Ruckdashel said. The Center for Wellness runs a confidential crisis line (see the related story for more information) and a statewide phone line also is available.
“We always have the crisis line available to folks,” Jett said. “I think the misconception of the crisis line is that you have to be in a crisis to use it, but you really don’t. You can call the crisis line if you’re feeling anxious, or depressed; you don’t have to be in a full-blown crisis to use the crisis line.”
In addition, she said, the center is open during its regular hours and has a staff member “available to anybody who might walk through our doors; we also have a crisis worker who is available 24/7.”
Ruckdashel said that Winding Waters has telehealth options available — and can loan laptop computers and portable internet hotspots to people who want to explore that option.
Both Ruckdashel and Jett emphasized that the important thing is to reach out.
“The beautiful thing about living in Wallowa County is the community, whether that community is family or friends, is how we wrap around each other in times of need,” Jett said. “I would really encourage people who are in need to not be afraid to ask for help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.