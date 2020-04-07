Local governments in Wallowa County are adjusting to closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wallowa County courthouse is now closed to the public, with a list of staff people to contact and their phone numbers posted on the door. County employees are considered “essential workers” and are still on the job. However, business should be conducted over the phone said commission chairman John Hillock. The county will begin conducting commission and other meetings via ZOOM, Hillock said.
The Enterprise city council will meet Monday, April 13, but will also invite participation via the online app GoToMeeting. City council committee meetings have been canceled until further notice.
Joseph’s council meetings are all canceled until further notice according to city manager Larry Braden.
The Lostine city council now meets online. Residents are learning how to pay bills and take part in city council meetings via Google Meets. Plans remain unknown in Wallowa.
Everyone recognizes these are unusual times and we won’t necessarily emerge unscathed. “Not everybody’s going to come out of this whole,” Wallowa County Commissioner Nash said, “and I don’t say this lightly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.