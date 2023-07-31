ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Fair, which takes place Aug. 4-12, brings county residents together to celebrate their culture and livelihood.
Just ask Brinda Stanley, the chair of the Wallowa County Fair Board, who got started in the fair as a 4-H kid when she was 8.
“I am a real local,” Stanley said. “I am a fourth-generation Wallowa Countian. I have a real heart for the youth — that is my passion — and agriculture is my life. I was raised on a ranch outside of Joseph. We are a small, laid-back town, and the fair is the one time of the year when you see farmers and ranchers come together, and these are people that we haven’t seen for an entire year. You will see people just standing around in the shade visiting.”
The fair is largely built around 4-H participants and activities, and community members are great about supporting 4-H kids, Stanley said.
Kids raise their animals, and many of the animals that get sold at the Fat Stock Sale are purchased by locals.
“Our Fat Stock Sale is supported wonderfully by the community and our sales committee has been wonderful,” Stanley said. “A lot of the animals, especially the hogs, are butchered and eaten locally. Homegrown animals to consume is wonderful for the community.”
The Fat Stock Sale moved outdoors during the pandemic, but the outdoor sale worked so well the first time that it will take place outdoors each year, weather permitting.
Board members do their best to ensure the fair is the best it can be, she said.
“The fair board oversees what the community asks to have at the fair, and I think we have everything, besides maybe a carnival ... but we are just too small for that,” Stanley said.
Over the course of the week, around 3,000 to 4,000 people visit the fair each year, a good turnout for a county with about 7,500 people.
The fair also reaches across generations, Stanley said, noting that youthful participants often show the same sort of animals that their parents or grandparents showed at the fair decades ago. Those are the sorts of links that help to build community ties — and that, she said, is at the heart of the Wallowa County Fair.
“I just get such a feeling of community pride at the fair,” Stanley said. “Showcasing our heritage and culture. ... That is what people get when they come here.”
