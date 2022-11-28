Cars slowly drive past the displays at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds during the opening night of the Fair Lights event in 2020. The 2022 edition of Fair Lights will open on Dec. 16, but applications for organizations wishing to prepare a display are due by Thursday, Dec. 1.
ENTERPRISE — The third annual Fair Lights event, a holiday extravaganza of lighted displays at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, is set to begin Dec. 16 and run through Dec. 26.
The no-host drive-through light display starts nightly at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Visitors enter the fairgrounds from the gate located off Medical Parkway across from Les Schwab Tire Center.
The first Fair Lights, started in 2020, was promoted as a community event to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is free and open to the public.
Businesses or individuals can sponsor light displays. Applications to participate in the event are due to the fair office, located in the OSU Extension Service Building at 668 NW First St. in Enterprise, by Dec. 1. Set up is Dec. 11-12. Take-down of displays is Dec. 27.
“Santa Bags,” bags of information and giveaway items, are handed out to the first 100 cars on the first night. Participants are encouraged to contribute to the Santa Bags. Items appropriate for the Santa Bags include pens, pencils, stickers, hot chocolate packets, candy, notepads and merchandise with business logos.
For more information or to reserve a display space, contact the Wallowa County Fair Board Office at 541-426-4097 or Debi Warnock at 541-263-0486.
