Cars slowly drive past the displays at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds during the opening night of the Fair Lights event in 2020. The 2022 edition of Fair Lights will open on Dec. 16, but applications for organizations wishing to prepare a display are due by Thursday, Dec. 1. 

 Chieftain file

ENTERPRISE — The third annual Fair Lights event, a holiday extravaganza of lighted displays at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, is set to begin Dec. 16 and run through Dec. 26.

The no-host drive-through light display starts nightly at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Visitors enter the fairgrounds from the gate located off Medical Parkway across from Les Schwab Tire Center.

