ENTERPRISE — For the third year in a row, the Wallowa County Fairgrounds hosted its holiday “Fair Lights” display, with about 100 vehicles enjoying the first night, Friday, Dec. 16.
The display continues through Dec. 26.
Visitors enter the fairgrounds, 668 NW first St. in Enterprise, from the gate located off Medical Parkway across from Les Schwab Tire Center from 5-8 p.m.
The first Fair Lights, started in 2020, was promoted as a community event to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. That year the annual Winterfest in downtown Enterprise was canceled because of the pandemic.
“The first year was amazing, as there weren’t other things going on in the community because of COVID,” said Debi Warnock, chairman of the committee that puts on the event for the fair board.
She said that while Fair Lights may have been one good thing to come out of the pandemic, the goal wasn’t necessarily to replace events like Winterfest.
“It wasn’t to replace it, it was to give something to the community and to give families chance to be together,” she said Monday, Dec. 19.
She said she was impressed by the variety of people who came through, from the elderly, to teens on dates, to families — “and some just came through with their dogs.”
Warnock said there were several more displays this year than in years past and the fair board had its own radio station broadcasting Christmas music just at the fairgrounds.
“We call it ‘Santa FM 89.9,’” she said.
One of the more important new elements of the event was the collection of donations to the Wallowa County Food Bank. Warnock said they collected “three huge boxes” of donations, though she was unable to estimate the actual quantity.
“We were very impressed with how generous people were,” she said.
Warnock proclaimed the event another success.
“It was something every person could enjoy,” she said.
