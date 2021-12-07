ENTERPRISE — The plans for Fair Lights 2021 are in full swing, with the same number of exhibits expected this year as last — 23. However, according to new Wallowa County Fair Board Manager Annett Connor, the fair board is, “just starting to recruit,” for exhibits, so there could be more, she said.
The opening night for Fair Lights is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The displays will be located at the fairgrounds. Cars enter through a gate off Medical Parkway near Les Schwab, drive around the track to view the lighted, holiday-themed displays, provided by area businesses and organizations, and exit near the indoor arena off Lyle Street. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. each night through Dec. 26. Fair Lights 2021 is free though donations are appreciated. The first 100 attendees on opening night will receive a bag of donated merchandise.
Details are still being finalized, but according to Connor some things being considered for inclusion in this year’s event are a popcorn stand and roasted chestnuts. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local provider had some chestnuts left over from a canceled order and was able to provide the chestnuts. It is unknown if that is the case this year. Santa Claus also will be on hand the first night.
There is a contingency plan for inclement weather.
“If the weather is bad, we will have walk throughs, if we can’t drive through,” she said.
Connor, who is new to the position of fair board office manager (she started Sept. 21), said she wants people to, “just come and enjoy.” And added, “the fair board enjoyed meeting the community when they were there passing out goody bags last year.”
She came to the fair board position from the Education Service District in Pendleton, working as an internet technology server analyst. She said she wanted to get out of IT, had relatives in Wallowa County, “and it (the job) seemed like a perfect fit for me.” She said she had been the secretary for the Oregon Hunters’ Association and, “it seemed like a lot of what I was doing for them. It was me getting back to my roots.”
She admits the biggest challenge of the job has been, “wrapping my head around all the fair activities and what’s involved in it. It’s a lot in a part time job.” She said what she has enjoyed the most is, “getting to know the OSU Extension people. They’re so welcoming. They’re fun and I’m enjoying every minute.”
Connor is quick to give kudos to her predecessor, Tera Elliott, who accepted a position at the Wallowa County Courthouse. “Tera has been amazing,” said Connor. Elliott has been available for training and questions during the transition. Connor said she has big shoes to fill, and it will take her awhile to fill them. “She’ll be missed,” Connor said of Elliot, “the courthouse is lucky to have her.”
Applications for display space for Fair Lights 2021 are still being accepted and can be picked up at the fair office located at 668 NW 1st St. in Enterprise. For more information contact Connor at 541-426-4097. Applications will be accepted as long as space is available.
