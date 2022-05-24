JOSEPH — The 2022 season of the Wallowa County Farmers Market marks its 20th anniversary.
It was in 2002 that the late Beth Gibans, a local organic producer, and a few others had the idea for a market that would feature fresh, locally sourced produce for sale and include artisans and craftsmen offering their products to visitors and community members.
This year, the market is back without the COVID restrictions of the past two years. The first day of the market is Saturday, May 28,: running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The market is in the parking lot of Stein’s Distillery, in Joseph. The market is open, rain or shine, every Saturday until Oct. 8. The first market of the season is always the spring planting event with starts for sale.
“Twenty years ago, my former boss and mentor, Beth Gibans, started the Wallowa County Farmers Market as a venue to share fresh, local produce with our community,” said Caitlin Rushlow, farmers market president. “What started with a couple of women grew to dozens of vendors joined by local musicians and community partners. As I remember her passing one year ago, I’m proud to support the market and continue this tradition, not just for our community, but in honor of her.”
Many of the Saturday markets will feature live entertainment by local musicians. There will be vendors selling jewelry, photographs of the Wallowa County area, soaps and lotions, bison products, fresh bread, produce, flowers, craft items and more.
Market manager Jessica Bogard reminds people that anyone who is interested in being a vendor can sign up anytime.
“We encourage people to people to sign up even if they can only attend a few times,” she said. “New faces and new vendors add to the market’s vibrancy.”
The market also features a co-op booth where home gardeners with excess produce can sell vegetables and flowers.
Throughout the market season, special events planned include a pie sale, a strawberry shortcake sale and a cider pressing in October.
The market also offers a Friends of the Market and a sponsorship program for anyone interested in supporting the market.
For more information about the market or to become a vendor, email :wallowacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com :or visit the website at wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com.
