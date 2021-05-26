JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Farmers Market begins its 2021 season Saturday, May 29. According to a press release, it will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 9 at its Joseph location on Main Street, next to Stein's Distillery..
“Many vendors are returning, and we’ll have some new vendors this year, too, so the market will be very full,” Anne Robinson, Wallowa County Farmers Market board member and vendor, said in the press release.
Crafts, produce and homemade goods, and some live music, will be on tap for visitors. There will also be fundraisers throughout the summer, and the market will be at the Wallowa County Fair on Aug. 12.
SNAP, WIC, Veggie Rx and senior farm direct vouchers are accepted, and anyone with extra produce, plant starts or flowers can sell them at the co-op booth, the release states.
For more information, visit www.wallowacountyfamersmarket.com, call 541- 426-0795 or search for "Wallowa County Farmers' Market" on Facebook.
