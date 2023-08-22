ENTERPRISE — About $410,000 was bid on livestock auctioned during this year’s Wallowa County Fair Fat Stock Sale, which concluded the fair on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The total wasn’t quite the amount brought in during the record-setting 2022 sale of $468,035, but it was up considerably from the previous year’s COVID-plagued amount of $360,345.
Here are some of the results from the sale (a full list of results can be found attached to the online version of this story on the Chieftain’s website, wallowa.com.)
Among the market beef, Montana Post had the FFA grand champion, which sold for $6,000. Rawley Melville had the 4-H grand champion, which sold for $5,250. But it was Joseph Birkmaier’s 4-H reserve grand champion that earned top dollar at the auction, selling for $6,750 to the Graybeal Group. Lily Royes had the 4-H reserve grand champion steer, which sold for $6,250.
In the swine auction, Cecilia April’s entry earned FFA grand champion honors and sold for $2,500. Ryatt Stein’s swine was the 4-H grand champion and sold for $3,750. Both reserve grand champions, FFA’s Gordon Gage and 4-H’er Wes Hale, sold their animals for $2,500. As in the 2022 auction, market swine were most numerous at the sale, with 95 animals entering the ring. Auction prices for the swine ranged from $3,750 to $1,200.
Among the market sheep, Tessa Duncan had the FFA grand champion, earning $2,200 for her animal. The 4-H grand champion, Peyton Fough, earned $2,000. Josi Coggins had the FFA reserve grand champion and Jadeyn Perin had the 4-H reserve grand champion; both animals sold for $1,850.
Among the market goats, Paige Freels had the 4-H grand champion, earning $1,300. Dylan Wortman had the 4-H reserve grand champion, which sold for $1,000.
In the market small animal auction, Adelaide Bostedt’s 4-H turkey earned grand champion honors and sold for $325. Gwendalyn Bostedt’s 4-H turkey earned reserve grand champion honors and sold for $275.
As in 2022, 4-H and FFA participants got speedy payment for their efforts, thanks to a $75,000 interest-free bridge loan from Community Bank to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners. This year’s loan was up $5,000 from last year’s.
