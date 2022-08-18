ENTERPRISE — A total of $468,035 was bid on livestock auctioned during this year’s Wallowa County Fair Fat Stock Sale that concluded the fair Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the county fair office.

It was another record- breaking year. Last year’s sale yielded $360,345 in a fair that was coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, county Commissioner Todd Nash said he didn’t recall another sale that yielded such high proceeds, making this year’s even more of a record.

