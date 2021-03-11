ENTERPRISE — Next Tuesday, March 16, county residents will have a chance to take part in the third Wallowa County FEAST community forum, a virtual event in 2021, that will discuss food systems and food resources, according to a press release.
The event provides an opportunity for discussion about the food system and will include keynote speakers who will discuss their varied perspectives and challenges they have faced, according to Sara Miller, deputy director for Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
“A FEAST event gives people a chance to meet others interested in our food system and those connections sometimes lead to collaborative projects or volunteer opportunities,” Miller said.
The acronym stands for Food, Education, Agriculture, Solutions, Together. Funding to put on the event comes from the Oregon Food Bank. The discussions are centered around addressing challenges in the food system, and Miller said a prior event prompted discussions that led to some changes in the county.
“Discussions at the event lead to volunteers organizing to host a Rural Resources for Rural Economies AmeriCorps volunteer, completion of a Community Food Assessment for Wallowa County, formation of the ad hoc Wallowa County Food System Council to continue the sharing of information and help people make connections and collaborate on projects to meet community needs,” Miller said.
Food security, and helping establish it, is a key point of the discussion.
“(The event) brings people together who are either interested or involved as a profession in the food system locally,” event co-organizer Katy Nesbitt said. “It’s to evoke conversations and help people dream about what else we can do in our community to have a more secure food system. There’s a term thrown around in food communities called food security and food deserts.”
Nesbitt said in Wallowa County, for example, small isolated towns, such as Troy or Imnaha, could be considered a food desert in that they are farther away from a distribution point. People who live in the more outlying areas may have more assets such as chickens or gardens, but could also find themselves in a tougher position if supply were cut off due to weather or other adverse events.
“Rural communities tend to be a little weak when it comes to food security,” Nesbitt said. “Troy is roughly an hour from Enterprise. Imnaha is roughly 45 minutes, maybe, from Enterprise, 35 to Joseph. The nice thing about those areas is it’s easy to grow good food, and they are self-sufficient in that respect. You have to be of that mindset to live in a place like that, that you are going to load up on groceries and only go (to a larger town) so often.”
Miller also noted the higher level of self-sufficiency in Wallowa County, but many people nationwide are solely reliant on grocery stores.
“As far as self-sufficiency, some people in Wallowa County have wonderful knowledge on how to hunt, fish, raise gardens or livestock, forage, glean and preserve food,” she said. “And some of those people are willing to share that knowledge with others who want to learn. However, most people get the bulk of their food from grocery stores. And like most everywhere in the U.S., our grocery stores have about a four-day supply of food at any given time and will quickly experience empty shelves if there are supply-chain disruptions, such as road closures due to weather or fires, or other disasters such as epidemics that disrupt highly consolidated industries such as meat processing.”
Added Nesbitt: “Because we are so far away from distribution centers, it makes more sense to think about how our local food systems support us.”
The speakers on Tuesday include Genuine Wallowa County/Wallowa County Provisions’ Kristy Athens, Prairie Creek Farms’ Patrick Thiel and Community Connection Food Bank’s Jessica Espinoza.
“The panelists are asked to briefly share their role in the food system, challenges they face and opportunities they see,” Miller said.
Breakout sessions will follow the keynote speakers that will be open to discussion for those who are in attendance, even in the virtual format.
“Conversations have the opportunity to go where they go, and so any number of things can come out of it,” Nesbitt said. “It could be issues around nutrition and food security for those on assistance. It could be around community gardens and partnerships with schools. Could be around how to make distribution among producers. How to make the distribution of their product easier. The nice thing is it’s not in a box.”
Nesbitt also said there is an education side to the discussion.
“Another aspect of these FEAST conversations is how do we connect folks in poverty with fresh food?” Nesbitt asked, noting that and other educational elements are brought up.
The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and is on Zoom. Door prizes will be available for entrants, who can register at tinyurl.com/WCFEAST. Email caitlin.rushlow@gmail.com for more details.
