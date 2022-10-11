Cattle
Cattle graze in Bowen Valley, just south of Baker City, in this file photo from January. The federal government has awarded two conservation groups and Oregon State University $100 million to work on sustainable ranching and reforestation projects, and research into climate-friendly potato production.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald file

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate Trust, $50 million to work on three sustainable ranching and reforestation projects, and $50 million to Oregon State University to lead the Northwest’s transition to more climate-friendly potato production.

