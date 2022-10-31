The Joseph Charter School FFA Parliamentary Procedures Team earned a silver ranking at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week. Placing silver means they were among the top 20 teams in the nation. Team members, from left, are McKenzie Keffer, Owen Gorham, Payton Hess, Kane Johnson, Mary Thiel and Drew Beachy.
The Enterprise FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week. At front, from left, are Lydia Yost, Hannah Kate Sheehy, Ella Bronson, Tessa Duncan, Pearce Schnetzky, Jordyn Ellis and Krystal Beckman. In back are Jordan Jennings, Kimber Stein, Kendall Wigen, Jadeyn Perin, Alisha Melville, Grace Lathrop, Jace Kassahn and Brady Brown.
The Joseph Charter School FFA Parliamentary Procedures Team earned a silver ranking at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week. Placing silver means they were among the top 20 teams in the nation. Team members, from left, are McKenzie Keffer, Owen Gorham, Payton Hess, Kane Johnson, Mary Thiel and Drew Beachy.
Chelcee Mansfield/Contributed Photo
The Enterprise FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week. At front, from left, are Lydia Yost, Hannah Kate Sheehy, Ella Bronson, Tessa Duncan, Pearce Schnetzky, Jordyn Ellis and Krystal Beckman. In back are Jordan Jennings, Kimber Stein, Kendall Wigen, Jadeyn Perin, Alisha Melville, Grace Lathrop, Jace Kassahn and Brady Brown.
FFA members from Enterprise and Joseph attended the National FFA Convention from Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, earning degrees and competing against chapters from across the country.
Stephanie Schofield, Enterprise FFA adviser, said she took 15 sophomores, 2021 Enterprise High School graduate Aubrina Melville and three chaperones to the event.
Melville received her American Degree, one of the highest honors for an FFA member.
Schofield said that in order to qualify for the degree, a member must be active and have presented the FFA Creed at the community event the previous year, which usually has more than 100 attendees.
Melville is now a college freshman pursuing a double major in animal science and agriculture business.
Trace Evans also received his American Degree, but was unable to attend the convention.
The chapter participated in convention workshops, listened to speakers, attended the career show and met with its sister chapter from Hope, Indiana, to discuss this year’s exchange program. The Hope Chapter hosts Enterprise members and provides housing for the Enterprise High School chapter while at convention.
“This is a unique partnership that doesn’t exist between many schools.” Schofield said.
The chapter also explored sights such as Mammoth Caves and the Carnton House Civil War Museum and Battlefield.
The Enterprise FFA members who attended included Pearce Schnetzky, Hannah Kate Sheehy, Jadeyn Perin, Kimber Stein, Jace Kassahn, Brady Brown, Kendall Wigen, Krystal Beckman, Alisha Melville, Tessa Duncan, Jordyn Eliis, Jordan Jennings, Lydia Yost, Ella Bronson and Grace Lathrop.
“The trip is a great chance to tie leadership with academic learning across many different subjects,” Schofield said.
Chelcee Mansfield led a delegation of 11 FFA members from Joseph Charter School to the National Convention.
Joseph’s Parliamentary Procedures Team ranked silver, which means it ranked among the top 20 in the nation, Mansfield said.
She said Mary Thiel earned a bronze award in vegetable production proficiency.
Two Joseph FFA members earned their American Degrees. Josey Wearing and Brianna Micka were the recipients.
The Joseph students who attended were McKenzie Keffer, Owen Gorham, Payton Hess, Kane Johnson, Mary Thiel, Drew Beachy, Mathew Hopel, Casen Cunningham, Colbi Cunningham, Caleigh Johnson and Dakota De Lyria.
Joseph High School Principal Jason Gorham and two other parents chaperoned, Mansfield said.
“The kids said it was the trip of a lifetime,” she said.
Tammy Jones, Wallowa Schools superintendent, said no Wallowa students went to nationals since they didn’t compete at the district level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.