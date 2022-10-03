WALLOWA COUNTY — Upper and Lower Imnaha roads were opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, by order of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, according to a press release from Sheriff Joel Fish.
Roads remaining closed because of wildfires include Hat Point Road and Dug Bar Road.
The road openings came after cool and moist weather over the weekend with minimal drying on Sunday helped to slow fire activity in the region, according to a wildfire update issued Monday, Oct. 3 by fire officials.
These fire updates are now being provided every three days and when significant changes occur.
Crews were continuing to survey areas of heat on the north end of the Double Creek and Sturgill fires. Plans are to use bucket drops and crews to address hot spots as terrain and weather safely allows. Suppression repair is nearly complete and the size of the team will continue to shrink as those resources are released.
The Monday update included revised estimates of the acreage involved in the fires. Officials said the latest estimates are a result of active burning last week, and increased accuracy due to flights and ground and aerial surveys.
The Double Creek Fire is at 171,497 acres, an increase of 9,906 acres from previous estimates. It is 89% contained by the 235 personnel assigned to it. Areas of heat remain in the Cow Creek, Deep Creek and Lightning Creek drainages. As weather gradually warms and dries over next several days, a few smokes will emerge as fuels begin to dry out. Crews and helicopters will be monitoring for smoke and are prepared to respond quickly.
Little change was recorded on the Eagle Cap Wilderness fires, which are still being managed to protect infrastructure and to allow fire to play its natural role in the wilderness.
The Sturgill Fire increased 112 acres to 21,621 acres with 80% of firefighting objectives achieved by the 49 personnel assigned. A fire crew has been deployed to monitor the fire’s northern edge as minimal fire activity is expected for the next three days.
No personnel are assigned to either the Nebo or Goat Mountain 2 fires. The Nebo Fire increased just 1 acre to 12,608 acres with 94% of objectives achieved there. The Goat Mountain 2 fire remains at 584 acres.
A gradual warming trend for the next several days will result in fuel moisture trending downward; as fuels continue to dry, additional smoke is expected from fire areas that have remaining pockets of heat.
