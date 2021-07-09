Fire danger level in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest was moved to "Extreme" Thursday night, July 8.
The move was made as conditions continue to remain hot and dry across much of the west.
Additional fire-prevention measures take place as a result of the move to extreme, or Industrial Fire Precaution Level 4.
According to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service, the IPFL 4 measures add the following restrictions:
"Chain saw and power saw use is not allowed.
Tractor, skidder, feller-buncher, forwarder, or shovel logging operations are not allowed, nor are mechanized loading operations, hauling of any product or material, cable yarding, or blasting.
Welding, metal cutting, or any other activities that can produce or emit a spark are not allowed."
Phase B public use restrictions remain in place for now, but could be upgraded to Phase C in the coming days. Rules under Phase B are as follows, according to the USFS:
"Campfires are not allowed outside of the fire pits provided at developed recreation sites, where all flammable material should be cleared 10 feet from the edge of the pit, and the pit should be free of overhanging material.
Anyone with a campfire must have a tool that can serve as a shovel and at least one gallon of water. Campfires must be attended at all times and completely extinguished prior to leaving. Remember: “If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.”
While campfires are still allowed in Wilderness Areas, year-around restrictions in the Eagle Cap Wilderness prohibit campfires within 100 feet of any lakes or posted wetlands. Campfires are also prohibited within ¼ mile (1320 feet) of the lakes listed on the back of Eagle Cap Wilderness permits.
As a reminder, year-around campfire restrictions also apply to the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area within a ¼ mile of the Wild and Scenic portions of the Snake River, from Hells Canyon Dam downstream to the Oregon-Washington border.
Public lands in Idaho follow separate Idaho Fire Restrictions.
Generators are allowed only if fully contained in the bed of a pickup truck or in an area that has been cleared of all flammable material at least 10 feet away. Other internal combustion engines are prohibited, except for motor vehicles.
Wood stoves and briquette fires are not permitted.
Motor vehicle travel off developed forest roads and trails is not allowed due to the risk of a vehicle sparking a wildfire in the dry grass and roadside vegetation. Exception: Vehicles may be used to access campsites located within 300 feet of an open developed road. All motorized travel on roads closed by gates, barricades, berms, rocks, or logs is prohibited.
Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands.
Phase B PURs prohibit chainsaw use without a permit, and even with a permit, chainsaw use is not currently allowed under IFPL 4."
For more information, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman
