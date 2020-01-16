At about 11:35 a.m., Joseph Charter School students were enjoying a leisurely lunch. Within minutes they would find their world turned upside down.
Eight-grader Nathan Bosch got a surprise when he headed for the weight room on the second level of the JCS gym, Sather Court. “I heard a buzzing sound,” he said. “I looked up and there was white smoke coming from the ceiling. Then the fire alarm went off. I just ran.” He ran in the right direction-- to the office and reported where he’d seen smoke.
School fire drills had paid off. Within five minutes, and closer to three, every student was out of the school and harm’s way. Many left their jackets, backpacks and other possessions in their classrooms.
“The emergency responders, especially Joseph Fire got here really fast,” said Christina Eaves. Eaves was serving food in the lunch line when the fire alarm went off. She said that the school filled with smoke very quickly, and that teachers gathered their classes and exited the building rapidly.
After gathering outside in groups, older children walked and younger children were bused to the Joseph Community Center, which city employees opened up for the refugees.
Joseph Fire Department responded within minutes as well as Enterprise Fire, Wallowa County and Oregon State Police. not long afterward to the Sather Court blaze, a particularly difficult one to fight because of the size of the building, its inherent darkness and smoke.
The fire started in the mechanical room and quickly climbed to the ceiling, where it spread rapidly, devouring everything not made of timber in its path, including the flag, unfurled so reverently at each building event, which was now charred ash heap on the flooded gym floor.
Wrestling practice is held in the balcony and the petroleum based material of the mats emitted a viscous smoke that hampered firefighters in their search for the fire’s origin.
Firefighters from both departments filtered into the building with hoses and emerged blackened with soot from the smoke. Self Contained Breathing Apparatus’s were in abundance. One man kept busy bringing in fresh SCBA tanks and helping firefighters don them before their return to battle.
Two blackened firefighters emerged from the building. One said, “It’s hot as hell in there.” The other replied that he could barely see in the smoke filled gym.
On the outside, as smoke billowed from open gym doors and an exhaust vent, other firefighters labored to tend hoses and hold a ladder as another firefighter climbed to knock out balcony windows to vent heated gases that could spread to other areas of the school.
The gases had earlier caused a flash fire, when they ignited, according to Wallowa County Emergency Services Manager, Paul Karvoski.
“Luckily, no one was in there at the time,” he said.
Hard work by the firefighters allowed them to get the upper hand on the blaze after 45 minutes. This kept the fire from spreading out of the gym and into classroom territory. However, as Karvoski, said, every sprinkler in the school worked properly, which not only helped stop the spread of the fire, but also filled the school with water. He estimated that 50% of the school suffered water damage – it could have been worse, much worse, if it had been reported later.
“It was hell of a catch,” he said. I could easily see that school going up.”
Joseph Fire Chief, Jeffery Wecks, said he doubted Joseph would host basketball events this season.
“It depends on how deep the fire got into the beams,” he said. “They might be able to re-sand and refinish them. I don’t know if they can save the floor from water or not.”
Wecks said that the gym damage is extensive and probably won’t be known until tomorrow or later. He added no injuries were reported from the fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is currently inspecting the scene to determine a cause.
“I was really impressed with the school administration and staff,” said Larry Braden, Joseph City Administrator. “They handled it perfectly. They had a high regard for the kids and their levels of stress. They were consoling and talking with the ones who were upset. It was really awesome to see that happen in a really difficult situation.”
At the Community Center, students gathered in classroom groups with their teachers to await the arrival of parents. School superintendent, Lance Homan, was impressed with the reaction of everyone involved.
“The staff was phenomenal, and the response of the fire departments,” Homan said. He isn’t sure about when students will return to the school
“It’s a wait and see to go in and see what’s happening,” he said. “Everyone’s safe, that’s the main thing.”
Editors Note: This story will be updated as more info becomes available.
