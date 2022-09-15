ENTERPRISE — All evacuation orders due to wildfires were rescinded at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Sept. 15 press release.

The decision to rescind the evacuation levels came after reviewing the increased containment level on the Double Creek Fire and progress made on the Eagle Cap Wilderness fires, the release stated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.