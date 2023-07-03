As fire danger increases throughout Northeast Oregon, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Northeast Oregon District has put regulated-use closures into effect throughout the region as of Monday, July 3. 

A press release from the department said the weather is changing to a typical summer pattern of warmer and drier conditions. The declaration is intended to prevent or minimize human-caused wildfires and protect natural resources, public health and safety amid rising fire danger and fuel conditions. The public is urged to use caution in dry, cured vegetation areas.

