ENTERPRISE — Fire season in many parts of Oregon has been brutal.
But in the northeast corner, it has been considerably tame, and will be declared officially over Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Oregon Department of Forestry in a press release Thursday afternoon said it is terminating fire season for forest lands that are "protected by the Northeast Oregon District" at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The declaration includes land in Wallowa, Union, Baker and Wallowa counties, as well as portions of Grant, Morrow and Malheur counties.
"The last few days have brought quite a bit of precipitation across the region," Matt Howard, Wallowa Unit Forester," said in the release. "While the district is comfortable with removing the general fire season restrictions, it is important to remember that weather patterns could change and conditions could return to dry and windy. This probably isn’t the right time to burn slash or large debris piles. Waiting for more moisture and a sustained fall weather pattern is key."
While fires raged on the west side of the state, especially during September, Oregon's northeast corner was relatively unscathed. In all, the district responded to 66 fires — 40 lightning-started and 26 human-caused — that burned a combined 253.5 acres.
By comparison, the entire district averages about 1,400 acres a year, Howard told the Chieftain on Thursday.
Things were even better in Wallowa County, where Howard said just over 10 acres burned.
"My hat's off to the folks in our community for being fire conscious," Howard said.
In fact, Howard said the month of July was historically good in the county.
"We didn't have one fire on our jurisdiction in July, which has never happened before," he said.
The records tracking that data, he said, go back to 1960, "and I would be shocked if it didn't go back to the beginning of the Department of Forestry," he said.
And given what happened in western Oregon, Howard feels fortunate to have gone through a light season.
"We definitely had the potential in late August and September," he said. "Our fuels were critical. (As a result), we were able to support fire efforts across the state. We sent a lot of people out to help with large fire support this year."
Landowners do have the OK to begin using burn barrels or to burn yard debris piles, the release states.
And through the restrictions will be lifted, Howard encouraged the public to remain cautious.
"What we want to stress is for folks to be really careful in the fall with their burning, that they stay with (their fires), that they make sure it's out," he said, adding that those burning industrial slash piles need to notify the department and register the burn with ODF, then report back when the burn is done.
