ENTERPRISE — Fire officials working on the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires reported little change in the blazes over the past week in an update issued Thursday, Oct. 6.
The officials said that the Oct. 6 update would be the final one issued by the Northeast Oregon Type 3 Team, which has been working on the fires. The update said the Type 3 team would transition to two Type 4 teams on Oct. 7.
A Type 4 team involves fewer firefighters and resources than a Type 3 team. The transition reflects the general slowdown in fire activity.
The Oct. 6 update noted that the weather had gradually warmed and become drier since the cool, moist conditions over the previous weekend. Fire crews planned to continue to monitor the northern end of the Double Creek and Sturgill fires for hot spots and plan to use aerial bucket drops when terrain and weather allows
The Double Creek Fire increased by only 33 acres from the previous report to 171,530 acres. It's now 89% contained by the 155 personnel assigned to it. Isolated areas of heat remain in the Cow Creek, Deep Creek and Lightning Creek drainages on steep and inaccessible terrain. Little growth is expected and the area will be monitored with aerial resources.
The Sturgill Fire increased 99 acres to 21,710 acres with 80% of firefighters' objectives achieved by the 60 personnel assigned there. A fire crew was to be monitoring the northern edge of the fire and minimal fire activity is expected. No personnel are assigned to the Nebo or Goat Mountain 2 fires, as aerial monitoring there continues. The Nebo Fire increased only 1 acre to 12,609 acres and Goat Mountain 2 showed no change from 584 acres.
Warmer-than-normal temperatures and dry conditions were expected to persist through the weekend with fuel moistures continuing to gradually trend downward. Another storm system was expected to affect the area early next week with increasing winds Monday and cooler conditions midweek and the potential for precipitation.
Closures are in effect for the Double Creek and Sturgill fires due to operation of heavy equipment and log hauling. In the Double Creek Fire area, the Hat Point Road remains closed starting at the forest boundary. The Little Bear Creek Road (FSR 8250) is closed east to the junction with FSR 8250-040 near the Sturgill Fire. The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners reported Oct. 5 that the Dug Bar Road is being worked on and would soon be reopened.
