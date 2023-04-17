A fire truck from the Enterprise Fire Department was one of several on the scene Saturday, April 15, 2023, when windy and dry conditions caused a burn pile to get out of control along Sunrise Road not far from Highway 82. About 32 acres burned, but firefighters from multiple agencies controlled it within a couple of hours.
ENTERPRISE — A joint effort by local firefighting units knocked down a brush fire just west of Enterprise late Saturday afternoon, April 15, when winds and dry conditions turned a burn pile into a wildfire.
“With the great crew we had, we got it knocked down without much progression after we got there,” said Capt. Brian Rahn of the Enterprise Fire Department.
He said about 32 acres burned along Sunrise Road about a half-mile to three-quarters of a mile from Highway 82.
“A local resident was burning a brush pile and the wind picked up and it got away from him,” he said.
Rahn said 13 units from the fire departments in Enterprise, Joseph, Lostine and the Oregon Department of Forestry were on the scene, as well as the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control. He said 22 firefighters got the blaze under control in almost two hours.
No one was injured and although there were a couple of structures nearby, none was seriously threatened.
Rahn praised the teamwork of the agencies involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.