China Cap Fire September 2023

The China Cap Fire is burning about 2.5 miles east of Buck Creek Trailhead in the Eagle Cap Wilderness area. Forest Service firefighters are on the scene at the five-acre fire, the agency reported on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. 

 U.S. Forest Service/Contributed Photo

BAKER CITY — Forest Service personnel have responded to a small fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness area that was started by lightning over the past two weeks, named the China Cap Fire.

The fire is burning near China Cap peak about 2.5 miles east of the Buck Creek Trailhead.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.