The China Cap Fire is burning about 2.5 miles east of Buck Creek Trailhead in the Eagle Cap Wilderness area. Forest Service firefighters are on the scene at the five-acre fire, the agency reported on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
BAKER CITY — Forest Service personnel have responded to a small fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness area that was started by lightning over the past two weeks, named the China Cap Fire.
The fire is burning near China Cap peak about 2.5 miles east of the Buck Creek Trailhead.
The fire has burned 5 acres and is not currently a threat to the public or private property. Several Forest Service firefighters are currently on scene at the fire and are monitoring fire spread.
“Lightning-caused fires are a natural occurrence and play a key role in reducing fuels and enhancing forest health in remote wilderness settings,” Brian Anderson, Eagle Cap district ranger, said in a news release issued Monday, Sept. 11. “Managing lightning-caused fires when conditions are favorable is an important tool to treat fuels and moderate future fire conditions.”
Forest Service officials have opted to manage the fire to meet fuel-reduction objectives while protecting private property and Forest Service infrastructure.
Firefighters will remain on the scene and are ready to apply suppression tactics if the fire spreads toward areas of concern.
There are currently no closures in the area and the public is asked to take caution if traveling in the area. Smoke may be visible from the fire and trail, or area closures may change as fire conditions change.
For more information about fires in this area, call the Wallowa Mountains Office at 541-426-5501.
For up-to-date information about fire news in the Blue Mountain area and other resources, visit the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
For more information about the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and current fire updates, check out the forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman or search on Facebook for WallowaWhitmanNF.
