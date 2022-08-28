BAKER CITY — Five lightning caused fires are burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, according to a Sunday, Aug. 28, press release from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
The fires are currently burning in remote areas and pose minimal threats to private property and other values, the release said. Firefighters are closely monitoring fire activity and using strategies to protect homes and property near to the fire.
The 15-acre Sturgill Fire and the adjacent 324 Fire are in the North Minam Drainage and burning in mixed conifer. The 20-acre Nebo Fire is in the Upper Lick Creek Drainage, 13 miles miles southeast of Joseph. The one-tenth of an acre Goat Mountain 1 and adjacent Goat Mountain 2 fires are in the Upper Goat Creek Drainage, 9 miles south of Lostine and have shown very little fire activity in the last two days, the release said.
All of the fires were started by lighting strikes on Aug. 23.
The fires are being managed for multiple resource benefits, including reducing fuel loading and enhancement of forest health, according to the release. Matthew Burks, a public affairs specialist with the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, said the fires are being allowed to burn so that they can consume fuels, reducing the likelihood of larger fires next summer when conditions may be drier than they are now.
“They will clean out fuels," he said.
Burks said that the burning will improve elk habitat by creating more open spaces, adding that as long as the fires, which are burning close to the ground, remain non-threatening they will be allowed to continue. However, should this change, steps will be taken to extinguish them.
There are no closures, however the public is advised to use caution in these areas and can expect to see smoke and fire activity. Signs are posted at affected trailheads.
