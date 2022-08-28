BAKER CITY — Five lightning caused fires are burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, according to a Sunday, Aug. 28, press release from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.

The fires are currently burning in remote areas and pose minimal threats to private property and other values, the release said. Firefighters are closely monitoring fire activity and using strategies to protect homes and property near to the fire.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.