WALLOWA COUNTY — Hot, dry and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 28, and so officials are expecting increased fire behavior in areas where pockets of heat remain.
Lower fuel moisture continues to be a factor as well, fire officials said in their Wednesday update.
Close monitoring of areas of concern was planned, the officials said, and resources stand ready to respond. Post-fire suppression repair continues in portions of all fire areas as safety and conditions allow.
The Double Creek Fire has grown by 3,697 acres and now stands at 161,510 acres. The blaze is 89% contained by the 407 personnel assigned to it.
The northern edge of the fire remains active with some movement into the Cow Creek Drainage overnight. Monitoring of this area continues with crews prepared to respond as needed. The fire officials reported that substantial daily progress is being made in suppression repair along the western edge of the burn area and should be completed within a few days.
The Sturgill Fire grew to 21,103 acres, an increase of 191 acres with 72% of objectives achieved by the 60 personnel assigned. As with all the wilderness fires, the protection of infrastructure while allowing the blaze to perform its natural role in wilderness is the primary objective.
The Nebo Fire showed an increase of 2 acres to 12,602 acres with 78% of its objectives achieved. The Goat Mountain 2 Fire also marked a small increase of 12 acres to 548 acres. Neither of these fires have any personnel assigned but are being monitored by air as smoke and weather permit.
High temperatures were forecasted from the mid-70s to mid-80s in most valleys, and up to the mid-90s below 3,000 feet. Ridgetop temperatures will be in the 70s with relative humidity in the 10%-20% range for all elevations. Breezy winds were expected with gusts to 28 mph at ridgetops and to 23 mph in valleys. Humidity recovery was expected to be good overnight with valley relative humidity reaching 70%-90% and 60%-70% on ridgetops.
