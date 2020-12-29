ENTERPRISE — The first Fishtrap Fireside of 2021 takes place Friday, Jan. 8, and will be streamed online at fishtrap.org or on Fishtrap's YouTube channel.
Wallowa County writers taking part include Kate Forster, John Gaterud and Kathryn Kemp. The fireside for the month is sponsored by Ruby Peak Naturals in Enterprise.
“Since we started showing Fireside online, we’ve seen people from all over the country log on to see their family and friends read.” Fishtrap Program Director, Mike Midlo, said in a press release. “It’s exciting. I can’t wait until we can all meet in person at the Fishtrap house again but going forward, we’ll always post it to our website, too.”
To watch, visit: https://fishtrap.org/january-fireside/#more-8104.
