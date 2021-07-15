WALLOWA COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted fishing limits in Wallowa County as a result of worsening drought conditions, it announced Thursday morning, July 15.
A press release from the ODFW cites the severe drought and abnormally high temperatures as the reason for lifting size and daily limits in both Wallowa and Baker counties.
"Based on most recent drought conditions, observations of fish kills in other local bodies of water, and a forecast for continued low precipitation and warm temperatures, there is a high likelihood that water quality conditions in some locations will become lethal to fish this summer," the press release states.
In Wallowa County, the regulations are lifted from now until Sept. 30 in Honeymoon Pond, Tee Pee Pond, McGraw Pond, Salt Creek Summit Pond, and Kinney Lake, all of which are locations that are stocked with fish.
Bull Trout and Tiger Muskie, however, must be released if they are caught.
In a Wallowa District update, Kyle Bratcher, acting district fish biologist for the ODFW in Enterprise, said the lifted limits "allow people to harvest stocked trout, hopefully before they succumb to high temps. This is simply a put and take opportunity for hatchery trout."
Bratcher said there already have been some fish fatalities.
"I know we've already had some fish die at Kinney," he told the Chieftain. "It's just hot enough and the way things are looking, we know it's headed that way."
In the email, Bratcher said "hoot owl" regulations, which call for an end to fishing by 2 p.m. each day, have not yet been put in place in Wallowa County.
"We're kind of putting these regulations out in batches.," he said. "I expect another batch to be coming out toward the end of the month."
While he didn't have exact water temperatures for the ponds listed or for Kinney Lake, he said he is monitoring Wallowa River, particularly to see if the temperature exceeds 70 degrees for a portion of the day. He said the river is reaching and surpassing that portion in the late afternoon, and said putting a voluntary stop in place from 3-6 p.m. would be good.
"In many high elevation streams we still have cold water and a few fish around," he said. "These are good opportunities if you find yourself worried about the temperatures in your favorite spot."
The Sept. 30 date could be flexible depending on conditions in the next couple of months.
"If we get typical September weather and it cools off — we like to stock those ponds in the fall, we like to put a group in there for hunters ... if it cools down we could pull those regulations and start stocking the ponds again," he said.
Editor's note: This story has been updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.