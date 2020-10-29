ENTERPRISE — Applications for summer Fishtrap fellowships and scholarships can be submitted to Fishtrap beginning Sunday, Nov. 1, and the window to turn in applications will be open until Dec. 15.
According to a press release, the primary benefit of the awards is the opportunity to attend the 34th Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers, which will be held July 12-18, at Wallowa Lake.
Up to three fellowships will be awarded "to new and emerging writers who show promise at an early stage of their career," the release states.
Awards are granted based on the quality of the writing samples, which are read by former Fishtrap fellows and selected by Fellowship Judge David Axelrod. There is a $25 application fee.
There also will be up to four scholarships awarded, with determining factors in an applicants letters "demonstrating financial need, age, gender and how the opportunity to attend Summer Fishtrap will help them grow as a writer." The scholarship includes registration to summer Fishtrap, and there is no application fee.
To apply, or for more information, visit fishtrap.org.
