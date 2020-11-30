ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap is holding a one-day virtual memoir writing workshop next Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The workshop is titled “Writing a memoir that reads like a novel,” and is being put on by Karen Auvinen, a Colorado-based, award-winning poet and a writer who has been a finalist for the Colorado Book Award and the Willa Award.
“A good memoir reads like a novel, one that takes the reader on a journey,” according to a press release from Fishtrap. “This intensive teaches you how to move your story from the personal to the universal and give the reader a place to stand as the story unfolds around them. Topics include setting and place, character, energy and making scenes that show instead of tell.”
Registration is $180, or $160 for Fishtrappers.
To sign up, visit https://fishtrap.org/workshop-auvinen-dec/.
