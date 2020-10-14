ENTERPRISE — The Fishtrap Community of Writers is offering two virtual workshops in coming weeks, according to a press release. Both will be held via Zoom video conferencing.
Writing the Body: A Virtual Workshop with Karen Auvinen will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Cost is $90, or $81 for Fishtrappers. Space is limited to 12, so participants are urged to save their spots early at fishtrap.org.
More on the workshop is available at https://fishtrap.org/workshop-auvinen-october/.
Tuning to Poetry in Hard Times: A Virtual Workshop with Holly J. Hughes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Nov. 10 through Dec. 1.
Cost is $270, or $243 for Fishtrappers, and space also is limited to 12.
More on the workshop is available at https://fishtrap.org/workshop-hughes/.
To learn more, contact Fishtrap Program Director Mike Midlo by email at mike@fishtrap.org.
