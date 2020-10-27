ENTERPRISE — A trio of "longtime Frishtrap friends" are the featured readers for the next Fishtrap Fireside at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
The lineup includes poet and memoir writer Benjamin Curry of Joseph; retired journalist, teacher and editor Kathy Hunter; and poetry and essay writer Moll McCarthy, who recently moved to Arizona from Wallowa County.
The virtual fireside reading can be watched at fishtrap.org or on Fishtrap's YouTube page.
