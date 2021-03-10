ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap is offering the first of three spring online workshops for writers this weekend, according to a press release, with Finding and Using Joy as a Source — A Virtual Weekend Writing Workshop with Perrin Kerns.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and Saturday, March 20, Kerns will follow in the tradition of Ross Gay by focusing on writing about joy in the midst of pandemic, protest, climate change and solitude. The generative writing class will mostly spend time writing to prompts. At the end of the class, participants will share pieces pulled together from shorter writings and thus explore the lyric essay as a celebration of the fragment and the collage.
Kerns has been teaching creative writing for over 30 years. She currently teaches literature and creative writing at Prescott College, Portland State University, Clark College, Sitka Center for Art and Ecology and Portland’s Literary Arts Program. Her own creative work has taken her from lyric essay to digital storytelling to personal narrative documentaries based on her lyric essays. She won the Director’s Choice award for her documentary Between Sasquatch and Superman: Living with Down’s Syndrome and Best Short Animation for her film about her miscarriage from the Oregon Independent Film Festival.
Registration costs $270 or $240 for Fishtrappers. Register at fishtrap.org.
