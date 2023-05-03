IMNAHA — A flood warning has been issued for the Imnaha River at Imnaha, the National Weather Service at Pendleton said Wednesday, May 3.
Minor flooding was forecast to be likely through Wednesday, May 10, the Weather Service statement said.
Warm temperatures have caused snowpack to melt and increased river flows, the statement said.
Christel Bennese, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Pendleton, said she was not aware of any actual flooding or damage, though the warning is expected to continue for about a week.
“Tomorrow morning be on the lookout, as there will be chances of thunderstorms and cooling conditions,” Bennese said Wednesday.
She said the river was almost 6½ feet full, 1½ feet over what is consider bank full.
Bennese said that the situation is normal for this time of year. But thunderstorms could increase the threat of flooding.
“The likelihood of flooding will go up with incoming rain,” she said.
The Weather Service statement urged people to avoid flooded roads.
“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the statement said.
It also cautioned hikers and other pedestrians.
“Even 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim or drive through such swift water. If you come upon floodwaters, stop, turn around and go another way,” the statement said.
This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.3 feet on May 4, 1971.
For more information, visit www.weather.gov/pdt.
reporter
