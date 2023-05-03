flood alert.jpg

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday, May 3, 2023, that melting snowpack has caused a threat of flooding on the Imnaha River, seen in this file photo.

 Wallowa County Chieftain/File Photo

IMNAHA — A flood warning has been issued for the Imnaha River at Imnaha, the National Weather Service at Pendleton said Wednesday, May 3.

Minor flooding was forecast to be likely through Wednesday, May 10, the Weather Service statement said.

