The historic Flora School at the north end of Wallowa County celebrates “School Day” on Saturday, June 1. This year they will add more fun and educational events for participants and visitors, including sheep shearing, and how to pack a horse for a pack trip. In addition there’s penmanship practice and a children’s storytime.
You can watch and learn to spin and weave wool, help churn fresh local cream into butter (or just watch, and then eat some on the fresh-baked rolls with lunch, if you prefer), meet local pioneer artisans and shop their wares. You can pet a Yak, hold a baby piglet, and learn about the fine farrier arts of horse-shoeing. You can also tour the historic school and for a very nominal charge, take home a book from the auditorium upstairs.
School Day will also include the usual not-to-be missed pioneer Dutch Oven lunch, with sumptuous juicy chicken, fresh coleslaw from the RimRock Inn, and made-totally-from-scratch campfire baked beans for the bargain price of $10. Beverages and the pie a la mode are a little extra. But they’re worth it.
Music, mostly old-fashioned folk, played by local musicians, is also part of the day. There’s no set schedule. It you’d like to perform or play with a group of other folks, just bring along your instrument.
A blacksmith competition begins at 9:30 AM. This year will be a treat for smithy affecianodos. Two Forged in Fire champions, Mike Rowley of Enterprise and David Roeder of Tri-Cities, Washington, will be competing head-to-head. You can watch them and blacksmiths from across the northwest fire up their forges and vie to produce the best tool or other product before 4 PM. That’s when judging for both blacksmiths and the chili cook-off begins. At the end of the day the smiths will dedicate a special sculpture they constructed in honor of Marie Norris, a quilter who perished on her way home last year.
Flora School has volunteers and followers from all over the United States and the world, not just from Wallowa County. Last year, folks from Portland, Boise, and Pasco showed up. All proceeds from the all-volunteer event go to the Flora School Foundation Education Center, a 501C-3 non-profit dedicated to fully restoring the historic building and ensuring that pioneer skills in living and agriculture are not lost.
For more information, contact Vanessa Thompson: info@floraschool.org or 541-828-7911 or Nathan Thompson: 509-876-7812 or website@floraschool.org or socialmedia@floraschool.org
