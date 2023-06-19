Vanessa Thompson prepares spoon bread for lunch during the Flora School Days celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2003. Spoon bread is baked in the wood stove and is a combination of cornmeal, buttermilk, flour and other ingredients. It's baked in a skillet and is eaten with a spoon and butter.
Nathan Thompson, a blacksmith from Pomeroy, Washington, works on an 18th-century door latch on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The blacksmith competition is a highlight of each year's Flora School Days celebration.
Ann Bloom/For the Wallowa County Chieftain
Eli Neely gets a sewing lesson on the treadle sewing machine from volunteer Rene Crawford during the Flora School Days celebration on June 17, 2023.
Ann Bloom/for the Wallowa County Chieftain
Sam Stewart, 10, Joseph, grinds soft white wheat into flour during the Flora School Days celebration Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Ann Bloom/For the Wallowa County Chieftain
Ann Bloom/For the Wallowa County Chieftain
The 2023 edition of Flora School Days on Saturday, June 17 took place under sunny skies, a noted contrast to the rainy weather during the 2022 event.
Volunteer Sandy Mallory, from Flora, served all the pies at the pie social during the Flora School Days celebration on June 17, 2023.
Ann Bloom/For the Wallowa County Chieftain
Musicians perform during the Flora School Days celebration Saturday, July 17, 2023.
Ann Bloom/For the Wallowa County Chieftain
A couple of the antique cars on display at Flora School Days on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Attendees at the 2023 Flora School Days celebration Saturday stepped back into history as they had a chance to experience life in pioneer times by churning cream into butter, grinding wheat into flour, using a treadle sewing machine, seeing a pie baked in a wood stove come out of the stove, hot and bubbly or making their own hook from a piece of forged metal.
The weather cooperated with plenty of sunshine and fair skies, as opposed to last year’s event when it rained.
Vanessa Thompson, who was simultaneously overseeing the cook stove, the butter churning, the wheat grinding, and making spoon bread, explained the importance of preserving the pioneer ways, as the reason the Flora School Days exists.
“I want pioneer skills (to be preserved), those skills are very important. (We) can’t lose them, we need to keep them alive,” she said.
The initial idea for the Flora School Days came from the school’s board, she said.
Along with the opportunity to practice and learn about pioneer skills, attendees could explore the Country Store inside the schoolhouse where such wares as homemade soap, honey, and handwoven rugs could be purchased. The pie social was a popular spot with its variety of pies — everything from apple to huckleberry, strawberry rhubarb to lemon merengue, all served with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream by long-time volunteer Sandy Mallory.
The blacksmithing demonstrations, where anyone could hammer out a hook, often had a crowd of onlookers and people patiently waiting to try their turn at blacksmithing.
Nathan Thompson of Pomeroy, Washington, has been blacksmithing for 15 years. He explained he uses a water-cooled, side-blast charcoal forge. It heats the steel to “super high temperatures,” he said, in the range of 1,750 to 1,800 degrees. It takes about 30 minutes to heat steel, he said.
The blacksmiths at Saturday’s event were forging 18th-century hinges, door, and gate latches.
The roping demonstration attracted two potential cowboys as Ryatt Bacon, 6, of Flora and Gabe Neely, 8, of Enterprise, tried getting their ropes around the stationary steer. Ryatt said he was in the rodeo last year but didn’t think he’d do it this year because last year, “I broke my arm.”
Strains of "The Tennessee Waltz," provided by musicians Larry Bacon of Flora, Rebecca Lenahan of Joseph, and the Cain family — Michael, Michaila and Kirsten of Enterprise, provided a harmonious backdrop to the day’s activities.
The annual gathering in Flora, approximately 35 miles north of Enterprise, is the 19th time the event has taken place, and drew more than 100 people Saturday, Thompson said. She said the event started in 1999, and with only a few exceptions, is held every year.
Next year’s Flora School Days event is set for Saturday, June 15, 2024. The Flora School is located at 80974 College Lane, Flora. The Flora School Education Center is a nonprofit organization and all donations and proceeds from its events go to preserving and restoring the school.
