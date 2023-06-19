Attendees at the 2023 Flora School Days celebration Saturday stepped back into history as they had a chance to experience life in pioneer times by churning cream into butter, grinding wheat into flour, using a treadle sewing machine, seeing a pie baked in a wood stove come out of the stove, hot and bubbly or making their own hook from a piece of forged metal.

The weather cooperated with plenty of sunshine and fair skies, as opposed to last year’s event when it rained.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.