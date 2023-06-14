Flora School

Pioneer demonstrations and activities are featured during the 2019 edition of Flora School Days. The annual event, which helps raise money for the Flora School restoration projects, returns Saturday, June 17, 2023.

 Flora School Education Center/Contributed Photo, File

FLORA — Days of old come once again to Flora School, Saturday, June 17, from 7 a.m., when the forges light for the blacksmith competition, to 1 p.m., when the hammers will be laid down.

Other events, including demonstrations of old-time skills, begin at 9 a.m., along with the pie social and opening of the Country Store.

