Pioneer demonstrations and activities are featured during the 2019 edition of Flora School Days. The annual event, which helps raise money for the Flora School restoration projects, returns Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Flora School Education Center/Contributed Photo, File
FLORA — Days of old come once again to Flora School, Saturday, June 17, from 7 a.m., when the forges light for the blacksmith competition, to 1 p.m., when the hammers will be laid down.
Other events, including demonstrations of old-time skills, begin at 9 a.m., along with the pie social and opening of the Country Store.
Volunteers of all shapes and sizes, walks of life, and areas far afield will gather at the annual Flora School Days event to present pioneer skills from cast-iron cooking to allowing visitors to swing a hammer to pound out a metal hook.
Old-time music rounds out the day, along with a lunch prepared in Dutch ovens.
This year’s event features a new old-time skill: branding leather. Most people have not seen branding in person, let alone have an opportunity to hold the hot branding iron while burning the symbol into the hide.
Log printing in the library returns with a new twist: printing on fabric. Participants can try their hands at sewing a beanbag on an old-time crank and treadle machine and then using the beanbags in a clown-face game in front of the school. Participants also can help draw the pages in a flip book, an old-time moving storybook originally used in the 1400s.
In addition to the Dutch ovens cooking lunch ($10 a plate), workers will be baking spoonbread. Visitors may churn the butter for the bread or ground the flour for next year’s event.
The lunch bell this year was created by Riley River Forge of Walla Walla, Washington and used cast-off parts, in true pioneer fashion.
For more information or to become a volunteer, text 541-263-2368, call 541-828-7010 or email floraschool@tds.net.
Flora is located 37 miles north of Enterprise. The address for Flora School is 80974 College Lane in Flora.
Today, five people live in the town proper, which used to have 1,200 to 1,700 people in the town and surrounding areas. The town had a bank with boarding rooms for teachers upstairs, two stores, two warehouses, three blacksmith shops, a dental office, a newspaper office, a telephone office, a doctor’s office and a millinery shop. Many of the buildings, including the school, still are standing.
Flora School itself is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Flora School Education Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration of the school and the promoting of pioneer skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.