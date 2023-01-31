FLORA — A handful of volunteers turned out Saturday, Jan. 28, to help the historic Flora School on the road to achieve part of its mission — to “provide a window into the past” — during one of the semiregular workdays held there.

Just a few miles off Highway 3 at the northern end of Wallowa County, the building, constructed in 1915 that first opened for school in the 1915-16 school year, still serves as an educational center. Formally known as the Flora School Education Center, it functions as a training center “where people of all ages will engage in and be inspired as they learn practical agricultural historic practices and household craftsmanship, which has since evolved into modern folk art. Through the examination of the history of life necessities, each participant will be given a chance to discover the skills and craftsmanship which sustained the early pioneers,” according to the school’s mission statement.

