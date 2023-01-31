Vanessa Thew Thompson, left, directs Jenni Hawkins on how to sort books in the Flora School auditorium Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during one of the semiregular work days held at the century-plus-old school in northern Wallowa County.
Vanessa Thew Thompson, president of the Flora School Board, right, discusses plans for the former library/classroom while Jenni Hawkins, a onetime student at Flora, listens during a workday Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Photos by Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Dan Thompson assembles shelves to be used for yarn Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Flora School during a workday at the historic building in northern Wallowa County.
Vanessa Thew Thompson makes notes on work progress on a blackboard at the Flora School during a workday Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
FLORA — A handful of volunteers turned out Saturday, Jan. 28, to help the historic Flora School on the road to achieve part of its mission — to “provide a window into the past” — during one of the semiregular workdays held there.
Just a few miles off Highway 3 at the northern end of Wallowa County, the building, constructed in 1915 that first opened for school in the 1915-16 school year, still serves as an educational center. Formally known as the Flora School Education Center, it functions as a training center “where people of all ages will engage in and be inspired as they learn practical agricultural historic practices and household craftsmanship, which has since evolved into modern folk art. Through the examination of the history of life necessities, each participant will be given a chance to discover the skills and craftsmanship which sustained the early pioneers,” according to the school’s mission statement.
Life as a schoolBut will it ever be a public school again?
“As a school? As a public school? Never, because it’s not owned by the state of Oregon or the school district anymore,” said Vanessa Thew Thompson, president of the Flora School Board, the name taken by the board of the nonprofit that owns and cares for the building. “That’s one reason. The other reason is because there’s not the kids out here to do it.”
Thompson said there are only six school-aged children who live in the area and they all go to school in Enterprise.
For that matter, there are only six people who live in the town proper, Thompson said.
“We gained two in the last year,” she laughed.
On Saturday, Thompson, her husband, Dan, and Jenni Hawkins were busy sorting books — some of which will be sold — installing book and yarn shelves and working on walls and wainscoting in the former classrooms, auditorium and library.
Vanessa Thompson said they usually hold two workdays a month, on a Thursday and a Saturday. The days are announced ahead of time in the Wallowa County Chieftain.
She said they usually get anywhere from four to 10 people to turn out for the workdays. But with the cold this time of year, the Thompsons were surprised to have an extra pair of hands.
“January is the worst,” she said. “Usually just Dan and myself show up.”
Hawkins, an art teacher at Joseph Charter School, brought her dog, Rory, and got to work sorting books. As an elementary school student, she attended school at Flora.
“I grew up down the road and I’ve been curious — since I moved back to Wallowa County about 10 years ago — what was happening here,” Hawkins said. “This is the first time I’ve actually gotten out here to check it out. I saw the workday in the paper and thought it was a good opportunity for whoever was out here doing this.”
One of the pioneer crafts that is highlighted at the school also drew Hawkins’ fascination. The school houses numerous looms used to weave cloth or blankets.
“I saw the weaving rooms and that got me even more interested,” she said.
Hawkins said when she was a grade-schooler and attended Flora, her older siblings were going to Enterprise for high school. It was then her parents decided that rather than send kids to two different schools with two different schedules, they’d send them all to Enterprise.
Grand opening plannedThe 52-by-80-foot building may appear rundown and far from the glory of its heyday, but the school board is determined to see it thrive.
“We’re going to have a grand opening for it in September,” Thompson said, although the date hasn’t been set.
By that time, she expects to have the combination library/classroom on the upper floor completed. In there are large blackboards — she regularly uses one to keep notes on progress of their work — and shelves for books. They also have overstuffed chairs that have been donated to use as a reading area and a large desk with a built-in card catalogue.
“How we’re going to get that big thing up here, I don’t know,” she said.
Thompson said the structure is basically sound and a lot of the work is cosmetic. They’ve been redoing walls and wainscoting, sanded the hardwood floors and have even installed pellet stoves — a real luxury this time of year. Four stoves were purchased thanks to a $4,700 grant from the Kinsman Foundation, a nonprofit based in Milwaukie, Oregon, that also paid for a ton of pellet fuel.
The work doesn’t come cheap, so the school board is always willing to accept donations.
Although the September grand opening is planned, history buffs don’t have to wait until then. The annual Flora School Days this year is Saturday, June 17.
School Days runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a blacksmith competition from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Dutch oven lunch at noon. Prices are yet to be determined for lunch, T-shirts, pies and drinks.
“We say ‘school days,’ but really it’s only one day,” Thompson laughed.
