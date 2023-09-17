FLORA — The Flora School Education Center will receive a grant of $6,944 to support access to the school for disabled attendees by building an elevated wheelchair ramp, all ahead of the school library’s grand reopening, according to a press release.

The grant is among a series of state awards that total more than $2.9 million and will be distributed to 136 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state, the Oregon Cultural Trust announced Tuesday, Sept. 12.

