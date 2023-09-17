Vanessa Thew Thompson, left, directs Jenni Hawkins on how to sort books in the Flora School auditorium Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during one of the occasional workdays held at the century-plus-old school in northern Wallowa County. The school library will hold its grand reopening Saturday, Sept. 30.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Mike Wisdom, of Pomeroy, Washington, used a chop saw in the Flora School science room next door to the library for which he was building bookcases Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Morgan Sanchez/Contributed Photo
The shelves at the restored Flora School library are getting full of books in preparation for the Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, grand reopening.
FLORA — The Flora School Education Center will receive a grant of $6,944 to support access to the school for disabled attendees by building an elevated wheelchair ramp, all ahead of the school library’s grand reopening, according to a press release.
The grant is among a series of state awards that total more than $2.9 million and will be distributed to 136 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state, the Oregon Cultural Trust announced Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Annual activities
The school holds its annual Flora School Days in June and has been hosting workdays to prepare for the Sept. 30 grand reopening of the school library. The workdays will continue through Sept. 28, according to the school’s website.
With restoration in the completion stages, the grand reopening of the school library will be Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at about 10 a.m., following the opening address in the Holloway Room (the northeast classroom) at 9 a.m. Other activities will follow throughout the day.
Books will be ready for checkout, but even more books are ready to sell, both used and new. There will be “boxed-book” deals, “bags of books” deals and “Buy a Mystery-Box" deals. Proceeds from the sales all will help the Flora School restoration project, said Vanessa Thew Thompson, president of the Flora School Board, the name taken by the board of the nonprofit that owns and cares for the building.
Authors will be on hand for book signings, Thompson said. School alumni tours will give attendees a view of how the school once was. Story time for children — and for adults, too — will be part of the activities to bring the old library back to life. Refreshments, made by local eateries, are connected to authors and their books. A special fundraiser package includes a library mug, locally roasted coffee and a discount on book buying.
The grand reopening means Flora will once again have a public library, Thompson said.
“It will be open at least one day a week,” she said. “Or more, if someone wants to make an appointment."
The nonprofit board will cover the costs, she said.
“It’ll be at the expense of the school, not the county,” Thompson said.
Restoration and preservation of the school are at the top of organization's list of objectives. It will be “used to immerse students of all ages in the arts, history and innovations which carved a quality of life out of the Old West for the early pioneers in the region and has resulted in a uniquely American art form. Flora School will explore the academic evolution of folk art in the West,” its website states.
Built in 1915, the building has been vacant since 1976, when its students began being bused to Enterprise.
