MONDAY, APRIL 10
10:32 a.m. — Lift assistance in Joseph.
12:21 p.m. — Report of grass fire in rural Joseph.
1:01 p.m. — Report of missing dog in Joseph.
1:34 p.m. — Welfare check request in rural Enterprise.
3:54 p.m. — Report of suspicious circumstance in Joseph.
6:09 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office transported one male to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
6:17 p.m. — WCSO assisted Oregon State Police with arrest of one male on a Washington County warrant.
11:56 p.m. — Welfare check request in rural Enterprise.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
6:47 a.m. — Report of four donkeys walking in Joseph.
3:20 p.m. — Dog complaint in Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
9:31 a.m. — OSP was advised of injured deer in Minam Canyon.
9:58 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
10:32 a.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
1:44 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
2:51 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in rural Wallowa.
9:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning.
10:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
5:36 a.m. — Request for agency assistance in rural Lostine.
10:23 a.m. — WCSO requested for extra patrol in Wallowa.
3:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for distracted driving.
5:08 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
5:34 p.m. — Anthony Oliver Dinger, 43 of Haines, was arrested in Baker County on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal driving while suspended and a revoked license.
5:56 p.m. — Check forgery reported in rural Enterprise.
7:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
8:21 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in rural Joseph.
8:45 a.m. — Firearm complaint in Enterprise.
9:41 a.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Enterprise.
10:15 a.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle at Wallowa Lake.
10:33 a.m. — Tanner Douglas Lauricella, 28 of Elgin, was arrested at a traffic stop in rural Enterprise by WCSO on a warrant issued by Baker County Justice Court on charges of contempt of court on an original charge of third-degree theft. Lauricella was transported to Baker County Jail and his vehicle was impounded.
11:29 a.m. — Animal complaint in Wallowa.
11:52 a.m. — WCSO transported one male to Baker County Jail.
2:52 p.m. — Suspicious circumstance reported in rural Enterprise.
4:43 p.m. — Noninjury crash in Enterprise.
5:40 p.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
5:44 p.m. — A single-pocket, black leather wallet with black zipper reported lost in Wallowa.
5:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
7:53 p.m. — Motorist assisted in Joseph by WCSO.
8:19 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
8:45 p.m. — Amanda Michelle Palmer, 36, of Enterprise, was arrested by EPD on charges of contempt of court. Palmer was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
9:25 p.m. — Steven William Keene, 42, of Enterprise, was arrested on charges of contempt of court. Keene was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
7:45 a.m. — WCSO transported two inmates to Umatilla County Jail.
8:11 a.m. — Work crew at Wallowa Lake assisted by WCSO.
9:31 a.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
1:01 p.m. — Telephone harassment reported in Joseph.
2:03 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
4:22 p.m. — Keith Raymond McFarland, 66, of Enterprise, was arrested by EPD on charges of three counts of assault on a public safety officer, attempting to elude and driving on suspended license. McFarland was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
4:44 p.m. — Brush fire reported in rural Enterprise.
5:35 p.m. — Public assistance requested in Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
9:30 p.m. — Suspicious circumstance reported in rural Joseph.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
12:20 p.m. — Grain Growers commercial security alarm reported in Enterprise.
1:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop on Highway 82, WCSO cited a subject on a charge of driving while suspended.
2:56 p.m. — Two loose dogs reported at Mars Pond in Enterprise.
3:08 p.m. — Harassment reported in Joseph.
4:50 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
5:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
6:42 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:42 p.m. — Road hazard reported on Little Sheep Creek Road in rural Joseph.
10:47 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
11:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
